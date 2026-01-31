Kamloops News

Blazers will honour delegation of visually impaired to kick off White Cane Week

Photo: Contributed White Cane Week raising awareness for the visually impaired is Feb. 1 to Feb. 7 this year.

A Kamloops group is gearing up for this year’s White Cane Week — an annual national event that seeks to raise awareness about blindness.

White Cane Week this year takes place starting Feb. 1 and is celebrated across Canada. The awareness campaign was started in the 1940s by the Canadian Council of the Blind to support war veterans returning home with blindness or eye injuries.

Vern Short, vice president of the Kamloops White Cane Club, told Castanet this year's White Cane Week will begin with a delegation of 10 visually impaired members of the club attending Saturday’s Kamloops Blazers home game where they will be recognized on the big screen.

“We've never had a group of people going to the Blazers game before,” Short said. “Just because you're blind doesn't mean you can't still enjoy social events, as well.”

Following a challenge to be issued to city council next Tuesday, the Kamloops White Cane Club will take on the local politicians in their annual bowling challenge on Feb. 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Falcon Lanes.

“The whole purpose of White Cane Week is raising awareness and promoting education about blindness in our community,” Short said.

Short said the focus is to expose the public to the White Cane Club, and show there is support out there for those that are visually impaired and blind in the community.

He said there are as many as 5,000 people in Kamloops with some level of vision impairment, and the club hopes to reach more people.