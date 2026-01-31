Kamloops News

Road closures, parking restrictions scheduled as Kamloops Centre for the Arts construction accelerates

Arts centre work ramps up

Photo: City of Kamloops A rendering showing the future Kamloops Centre for the Arts.

Construction on the $211-million Kamloops Centre for the Arts will pick up next week, bringing road closures, parking restrictions and detours to the downtown core.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said construction on the new performance venue, which is being built at 393 Seymour St., will get underway on Monday, Feb. 2, following 18 months of planning and design validation.

“The city appreciates the patience and co-operation of residents, businesses and visitors as this transformative project moves forward,” the news release stated. “Regular updates will be shared as construction progresses to help the community and impacted parties stay informed.”

Starting next week, Fourth Avenue from Seymour Street to St. Paul Street will be closed for about two weeks while crews complete some shallow utility work. Once this is done, the corridor will re-open to two lane traffic.

The city said on-street parking adjacent to the north, east and south sides of the project will be restricted or unavailable until construction is complete in 2029.

This includes parking along Fourth Avenue and St. Paul Street near the work site.

“To reduce pressure on downtown parking, satellite work areas and off-site crew parking will be utilized,” the city said.

The southbound transit stop on Fourth Avenue at Seymour Street is also not in service, and the next available stop will be on Fourth Avenue at Battle Street.

A loading zone in front of Kelson Hall on St. Paul Street will be shared by Kelson Hall patrons and work site deliveries.

“As construction progresses and deep excavation begins to take shape, portions of surrounding roads will be used for construction staging and deliveries, resulting in lane closures, pedestrian detours and traffic pattern adjustments in the downtown area,” the city said.

“Motorists are encouraged to plan extra travel time and follow posted signage.”

The Kamloops Centre for the Arts project has a total budget of $211 million, and is being constructed by a team working together through an integrated project delivery approach.

It will include two theatres, including a 1,1000seat and a 450-seat venue, a feature lobby with a cafe and gallery, a loading dock and rehearsal halls, green rooms and dressing rooms, offices and storage spaces.

The site will also include a two-level underground parkade with a total of 158 parking spaces.

The project is being funded through a mix of debt, reserves, fundraising, and reallocation of existing funds.

It will be the city’s first new theatre since the Sagebrush Theatre opened in 1978.

“As the priority project under the Build Kamloops program, the Kamloops Centre for the Arts is expected to become a major cultural destination and a catalyst for economic activity, creativity, and community connection when it opens in 2029,” the city said.