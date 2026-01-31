Kamloops News

Judge cites 'dehumanizing' attitude, jails Kamloops man 12 months for possessing child sex abuse images

'Dehumanizing' toward kids

Photo: Castanet FILE - The Kamloops Law Courts

A Kamloops man who was caught with hundreds of images depicting child sexual abuse has been ordered to spend a year in prison.

Douglas De Gans, 62, was sentenced in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday after pleading guilty to one count of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Police were called on March 12, 2021, after a support worker noticed two suspicious thumbnails on De Gans' phone while helping him with something.

Mounties seized five devices, and child sex abuse material was found on two of them. Investigators located nearly 300 images that met the definition, but no videos.

After his arrest, De Gans told police, “Girls today look much nicer than they used to,” and acknowledged it’s wrong to be sexually attracted to children. He also said he liked that the children in the photos “cannot say no."

"These statements are aggravating because they reveal an exploitative, dehumanizing attitude toward children,” Kamloops provincial court Judge Chris Balison said in delivering his sentence.

A psychiatrist determined De Gans’ sexual preoccupation is “in remission,” but he still presents a number of risk factors. He was described in a pre-sentence report as minimizing his responsibility and describing himself as “curious.”

De Gans is a former trucker who lives on disability with significant medical issues. He has no criminal record, but he was put on a peace bond in 2021 after police found child sex abuse material on his cellphone.

De Gans' lawyer argued for house arrest instead of jail, but Balison said that would only “mimic his day to day rather than denounce the offence.” He sentenced him to 12 months behind bars, to be followed by two years of probation.

While on probation, De Gans will be required to stay away from kids and take counselling as directed for sex offence prevention.

For five years, he will be prohibited from attending anywhere kids might be and from having direct contact with anyone under 16. For that period, his internet use will be restricted to bill payments, job searches, library services and government communications.

He was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to police for inclusion in a national criminal database.