Skaters urged to be careful after new Riverside Park rink sends some to emergency room

As skaters flock to Riverside Park to lace up their skates at the city’s new $7-million outdoor ice rink, some are leaving with broken bones.

Gayle Klassen, 57, doesn’t know what sent her toppling over, but she remembers extending her hands downward to brace herself when she did.

“I landed right on my butt, but I didn't hit my head and I don't even have any bruises on my butt, so obviously I put my hands down first because I snapped both wrists,” she said.

Carman-Anne Schultz, 68, tried to use her skate’s pick to slow herself down, causing her to spin and knocking her off balance.

“My last fleeting thought was I better protect my head because I don’t have a helmet on and I put my hand out, so the break was behind my wrist — two complete fractures and a dislocated wrist,” she said.

Both said they got rides to the emergency department at Royal Inland Hospital. While there, Klassen said she heard about more injuries connected to the new rink at Riverside Park.

It has drawn steady crowds since opening earlier this month, including hundreds during an official grand opening. The skating surge was also keeping local sporting goods stores busy with skate sales and sharpening work.

Skating generally safe

Injury data was not available when Castanet asked Interior Health and the City of Kamloops.

IH offered some tips for skaters looking to protect themselves.

Medical health officer Marisa Webster said those include wearing a helmet, using an object to stabilize yourself, skate in the same direction as others, moving off to the side if you’re a slower skater, dressing appropriately in colder weather and keeping children near their parents or caregivers.

Webster said ice skating is a “generally safe activity” and injuries are typically rare.

“From a health and wellness perspective, we encourage people to take advantage of outdoor activities like skating in the winter,” she said.

“Being physically active is important, both for your health and well being.”

City of Kamloops sport, recreation and wellness manager Sherri Holmes said ice skating inherently involves certain risks.

She said posted signage has been placed in the area to inform skaters of these risks and to encourage the use of protective equipment, like helmets. Hours of operations are also posted to notify the public when the ice surface is ready to use.

“The city is committed to maintaining the skating loop to the highest possible standards for an outdoor amenity, with maintenance efforts dictated by weather conditions and available resources,” she said.

Big fans despite spills

The recovering skaters that spoke to Castanet don’t want their stories to dissuade anyone from using the city’s newest amenity — quite the opposite, in fact.

“Kudos to the people that worked so hard to get it into the city, it’s bringing life to the park,” Shultz said.

“I think it's a very positive experience, and every day that I've come down here I see skaters.”

Schultz said it can sometimes be difficult to see the perimeter of the ice, especially after it snows, and some debris, such as leaves and twigs, that hadn’t yet been cleared off gave her some pause when skating.

She encouraged skaters to wear safety equipment, such as helmets and wrist supports.

Klassen called the skating loop “great” and said she’s a big fan of any facility that promotes “family involvement.”

“Even if you don't skate, if you have children or friends that skate, take your lawn chair and cocoa and be a participant that way,” she said.

“It’s been quite a few years, so my advice to anybody else, if you're gonna go skating and if you're over 50 like me, and too stubborn to think that you can still do it, take a friend because you may need a ride to the ER.”