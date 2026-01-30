Kamloops News

Despite hundreds of new units added in 2025, Kamloops vacancy rates declined and apartment rents continued to rise: CMHC

Rents rise, vacancy rate dips

Photo: The Canadian Press FILE - A sign advertising a home for rent.

The average rent for an apartment in Kamloops climbed to $1,489 last year, up from $1,379 in 2024, as vacancy tightened and prices kept rising on both sides of the river, according to new data.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's 2025 rental market report, which compares conditions in October of 2025 with the same month a year earlier, shows rents have increased by roughly $200 over the past three years and vacancy has slipped to 1.2 per cent citywide.

Despite the increase, Kamloops apartment rents remain well below those seen in Vancouver, where the average unit cost $1,963 a month last October, and two-bedrooms averaged $2,363.

Kamloops townhouse renters saw their rates dip last year — averaging $1,659 per month in October, down from $1,809 the previous year.

Townhomes were renting for about $315 less per month last year in North Kamloops ($1,524) than the south side of the river ($1,839).

The average townhouse rent is still up nearly $350 in the past three years. The CMHC numbers show that in 2022 the average monthly rent of a townhouse was $1,313 in Kamloops.

South shore more pricey

Apartment rents were markedly higher last year on the south shore.

The CMHC data shows that in October, when the average North Kamloops apartment was going for $1,178 a month, apartment renters on the south shore were paying about $500 more — an average of $1,670.

The city’s apartment vacancy rate fell to 1.2 per cent last year, down from 1.4 per cent in 2024.

Renters appear to be looking for deals. The vacancy rate on the North Shore dipped to 1.1 per cent, down from 1.5 per cent a year earlier, while the south shore rate held steady year over year at 1.3 per cent.

The report shows Kamloops added 466 apartment units last year, bringing the citywide total to 4,792 — up from 4,326 in 2024. Of those, 3,040 were located on the south shore and 1,752 were in North Kamloops.

The data also illustrates how limited options are for larger multifamily units. Of the apartment stock counted in October, just 95 apartments in the city have three or more bedrooms. The vast majority are one-bedroom (2,394), followed by two-bedroom (1,866) and studio (437).

A decrease in newcomers to Canada is expected to make rent prices cheaper in Kamloops.

The Kelson Group, which owns 28 rental apartments in Kamloops, told Castanet last fall that a drop in international enrolment at Thompson Rivers University was already pushing its rent prices down, especially near campus.