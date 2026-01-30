Kamloops News

'Kind hearted' Kamloops resident saves four lives through organ donation after his death

Photo: BC Transplant Beau Wargovcsik was 23 when he died last year, but he saved the lives of four others through organ transplants.

Beau Wargovcsik, a 23-year-old Kamloops resident, saved the lives of four people through organ donation after he died last year — a final act of generosity consistent with how he lived, his mother says.

“It's quite incredible, very incredible,” said Debbie Wargovcsik. “It makes me feel very proud of Beau.”

Wargovcsik said Beau, who was adopted at the age of two, took part in all kinds of activities when he was a boy. He was athletic, enjoying soccer, hockey, power lifting, baseball, kayaking and shot put, and also painting, pottery and crafting.

“He was very kind hearted and generous,” Wargovcsik said. “When he was young, he loved sports and art — and he was very busy.”

As he got older, Beau, who was Metis, took language lessons and worked at the Metis Youth Council office. He helped out with youth activities over a number of years.

“He was very, very proud to be Metis,” she said.

Beau was born with fetal alcohol syndrome and diagnosed with schizophrenia later in life. He had stopped going to high school during the pandemic due to challenges with online learning, but he was determined to finish and later attended an adult learning program. He also participated in a number of activities with non-profit People in Motion.

Wargovcsik said in early spring 2025, her husband Brian was taking Beau for a drive together when her son brought up organ donation.

“He really liked to go out for drives with Brian, so they would drive to Mac [McArthur Island] Park or they would drive to the airport. I guess that's when they had their better conversations,” she said.

“Brian was just talking about that he couldn't donate blood anymore because he had had a heart attack and he was taking medications and Beau couldn't donate blood. He actually always wanted to donate blood, but he couldn't because of his medications. So he told Brian that he would donate his organs, then.”

Just weeks later, Beau had a seizure and collapsed. He was rushed to Royal Inland Hospital, but he had been without oxygen for at least 18 minutes, and there was no chance of recovery.

That’s when the doctors asked about organ donation. Wargovcsik said she then found out about the conversation that had happened weeks before.

“We were both very, very proud of him, and it made the decision easy when the doctors asked us,” Wargovcsik said, adding his “generosity and his caring for people” shone through.

Beau was one of 146 people in B.C. who became organ donors after their death in 2025.

Wargovcsik said for her, a part of Beau is able to live on in the transplant recipients. She said she doesn’t know who they are, but she would like to meet them one day if they wish.

“Just to see who he helped, whose life he saved,” she said.

She encouraged others to register for organ donation.

“It’s a worthwhile thing to do, because you’re going to save some people’s lives,” she said.

According to BC Transplant and the Provincial Health Services Authority, 2025 was a record-breaking year for organ transplants in B.C.

Statistics show 575 people in B.C. received organ transplants thanks to 232 organ donors — including 146 deceased donors and 86 living donors.

These include 357 kidney transplant, 107 liver transplants, 66 double-lung transplants, 30 heart transplants and 25 pancreas and islet transplants.