Hammer-wielding man who confronted mother, two kids outside Kamloops convenience store gets time served

Photo: Castanet The Kamloops Law Courts.

A man who pulled a hammer on a woman with her two children outside a North Kamloops convenience store has been ordered to spend three weeks in jail.

Levi Tweedy, 23, was sentenced Thursday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to one count of assault with a weapon.

Court heard a woman driving her two children to school stopped at the 7-Eleven on Eighth Street shortly after 8 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2024. When her son went into the store to buy a pack of gum, he had to walk past a group of people smoking illicit drugs outside the store.

Crown prosecutor Oliver Potestio said the boy’s mom, who remained in her vehicle with her daughter, pulled out her phone to take a picture in an effort to document the scene.

That angered Tweedy, who rushed over to the driver’s side window and made a punching motion. He then spat on her hood before pulling a hammer from his backpack and brandishing it in a menacing fashion.

Potestio called the offence “completely unprovoked” and he said it left the complainant and her children shaken.

“She believes Mr. Tweedy’s actions were intended to scare her,” he said.

Defence lawyer John Gustafson said his client has a “hazy” recollection of the incident.

“He heard something about a person taking a picture and in the circumstances he took it as more hostile than it was,” he said.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Michelle Stanford sentenced Tweedy to 21 days behind bars, which works out to time served, plus a year of probation.

While on probation, Tweedy will be prohibited from having any contact with the complainant and required to take counselling as directed.

“This is a good opportunity for you to address your substance use and housing in the community,” Stanford said.

The Crown had been seeking 30 days, which would have meant a few days of new time.