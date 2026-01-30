Kamloops News

New accessible school bus with expanded hours hits roads in Kamloops-Thompson School District

SD73 adds to bus fleet

Photo: SD73 / Facebook This new full-size, 56-passenger school bus is equipped with a wheelchair space and an extra seating bench with harnesses for added support.

The bus fleet of the Kamloops-Thompson School District has a new addition, which will be available to transport students with accessibility needs on field trips.

According to SD73, the new 56-passenger bus is equipped with a wheelchair space and an extra seating bench with harnesses for added support.

Existing accessible school buses in SD73 are available for field trips from 9:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., but the district said the new bus operates on a regular scheduled route and can be booked for field trips from 8:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

“Having this bus available throughout the full school day means more classes will be able to travel to field trips together,” said Sherry Kristjanson, SD73's director of transportation.

“Students with mobility needs can now travel to field trips and learning experiences with their peers, without needing separate transportation arrangements.”

The school district said the addition to its fleet reinforces that accessible transportation is a standard part of its operations, and it’s working to remove barriers and create environments with opportunities for all students.

The district said the acquisition of the bus "marks an important step forward in creating more inclusive and equitable transportation options for all students."