TNFC says economic impact from movie shoots in 2025 'on par' with prior year

Photo: Sun Peaks Resort The Thompson-Nicola Film Commission said securing the production of Netflix rom-com My Secret Santa was a "feather in our cap" and is helping drive tourism.

The Thompson-Nicola Film Commission says the economic impact from film productions in the region over the last year has held steady, and it's already got several new projects lined up for shooting this year.

Film productions in 2024 were estimated to have brought in $9.75 million from direct film-related spending to the Thompson-Nicola region before economic spinoff is taken into account. The region saw $18 million in 2022, which dipped to $6.25 million in 2023 as two major Hollywood strikes slowed productions.

While the final numbers for 2025 haven’t yet been tabulated, film commissioner Terri Hadwin is confident last year was on par with 2024.

“I think that it would be nice to see more dollars and more productions, I’d love to see more of the movies of the week come back here and provide steady employment for local crews,” Hadwin told Castanet.

“I think as along as we are growing at a steady rate that doesn’t get too big too fast, I think that is a good milestone or goal.”

So far in 2026, Hadwin said she gets an average of about two inquiries from prospective film productions per week. That’s been typical for the TNFC over the last several years.

“I would say that we’ve got 16 different projects on the go right now that are asking us for assistance, and then we have two that are coming here no matter what,” she said.

For the fourth year in a row, Kamloops was named in MovieMaker Magazine’s top 10 list for “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker.” The magazine highlighted the region’s diverse landscapes and tax incentives that can climb up to 58.5 per cent.

Netflix shoot major attractant

Hadwin said last year, many commercials were filmed in the region, as well as television shows, including the second season of AMI’s Underdog Inc. A number of documentaries were also filmed locally — some of which have yet to be released.

She said one of the biggest successes for the TNFC was Netflix’s chart-topping Christmas rom-com My Secret Santa. The film was shot entirely in the region and primarily in Sun Peaks.

“Even the dollars that were spent on My Secret Santa won’t even hold a candle to the additional promotion that it’s worth,” Hadwin said.

“It’s hard to measure because that will have lasting effects — that’s just such a feather in our cap to have had that production filmed in our region exclusively.”

Sun Peaks Resort worked its name into the deal that allowed filming to take place, and it’s already paying dividends.

Nikki Fredrikson, the resort’s wedding and events sales manager, said she saw an uptake in last-minute winter wedding requests this season after the movie debuted in December, as well as a slew of inquiries for 2027. There’s seven weddings currently on the books this season.

“A few of those were last-minute weddings that were booked right after My Secret Santa came out,” she said.

“Usually for winter weddings we see March inquiries, but we’re getting a lot more for January because the movie showcases Sun Peaks in such a beautiful light that is really sparking a true Winter Wonderland experience.”

Kamloops ‘well positioned’

In a statement to Castanet, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport said it is working on creating a Provincial Motion Picture Strategy for B.C. this year, adding that the province is committed to keeping the motion picture industry booming.

The B.C. film and television industry employs over 70,000 people, making it one of the largest motion picture hubs in Canada and North America, according to the ministry.

It said Kamloops is “well positioned for filmmaking,” pointing to the city’s regional airport, production crews, proximity to Vancouver and wide range of landscape. The city sits in the same time zone as Los Angeles and has access to provincial tax credits, which are stronger for productions filming in distant regions.

“The film community in Kamloops continues to show what’s possible when talent, infrastructure and local vision come together,” said Anne Kang, minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport.

“Its success demonstrates that British Columbia isn’t just capable of hosting large-scale productions — we’re ready, eager, and equipped to lead them. Kamloops stands as a model for how regional film industries can drive cultural vitality and economic growth across our province.”

After new tax incentive increases were implemented by the province early last year, Hadwin told Castanet she hoped the new incentives would help draw productions to the region and keep the industry growing locally.

While U.S. president Donald Trump said last year he would “impose a 100 per cent tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States,” Hadwin said the threat has had no direct impact on the TNFC.

Local talent on big screen

Hadwin said audiences will get the chance to see short films made by local filmmakers that took part in the Okanagan 48 Hour Film Project at the Paramount Theatre next week, and she’s hoping to make a local film showcase held earlier this month an annual event.

She said Film Industry Networking events and Learn About Film seminars were a success in 2025 as well.

Locally shot productions made their mark during award season last year too. Okanagan-filmed megafire documentary Incandescence received four nominations for B.C.’s Leo Awards, and true crime docuseries In Cold Water: The Shelter Bay Mystery won five Leos and was a finalist for a Canadian Screen Award.

Kamloops-raised producer Matt Chunez was also up for Canada’s top filmmaking award, local designer Delayne Dixon was in the top eight finalists on the third season of Project Runway Canada, and locally-raised actor Hudson Williams has been thrust into stardom with his breakout role in Heated Rivalry.

Hadwin said the TNFC was “monumentally proud” of Williams.

“It shows that it can happen and it can start here,” she said. “That talent can come from within, it doesn’t have to be based in a large city for you to really grow.”