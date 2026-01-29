Kamloops News

Kamloops serial rapist denied parole over high risk to violently reoffend

A serial rapist serving a five-year sentence has been denied parole as he’s believed to pose a high risk to reoffend.

Troy Schank, 39, was sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court to 30 months behind bars beginning in November 2023 after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual assault and being convicted of a third. He lost an appeal of his sentence last fall.

In a written decision dated Jan. 6, the Parole Board of Canada denied Schank’s request for full parole or day parole due to his high risk to reoffend, a need for him to develop insight into the extent of his offending, and the fact the progress he's made behind bars is only recent and overshadowed by the level of risk.

In its decision, the board said Schank has made progress while incarcerated through program completion, positive behaviour behind bars with fellow inmates and staff, a sincere motivation for change and recognition of the harm he caused.

“However, despite these positives, the board finds there are a number of aggravating factors in your case that detract from the manageability of your risk in the community at this time,” the parole board stated in its decision.

The board said it gave weight to a November 2024 psychological risk assessment of Schank that deemed him a high risk to reoffend violently and sexually, even if under supervision.

Further, the board found Schank has not fully addressed the attitudes he holds justifying sexual offending, nor does he have a suitable release plan or housing options for his release.

During his hearing, the board said despite Schank accepting responsibility for his offending, he continues to believe the sexual offences began as consensual until the women fell asleep and were no longer able to consent.

“You stated that you now understand the concept of consent and would not place yourself in a similar situation again,” the board report said.

The board said it has concerns about Schank’s ability for honesty and transparency, as well as deficits in emotional regulation.

In its decision, the board noted at the start of his sentence, Schank reportedly demonstrated little remorse or victim empathy, and did not believe he posed a risk to reoffend.

According to the parole board report, Correctional Service of Canada reported Schank continues to deflect blame for his crimes.

“Recent information confirms you continue to deny sexually assaulting the victims while they were asleep, assuring the victims ‘fell asleep during sex’ and claiming you did not sexually offend against them when they were unconscious,” the parole board report stated.

CSC also recommended denying Schank parole due to a high likelihood to reoffend. It also has ongoing concerns regarding Schank’s impression management and cognitive distortions.

According to the board, Schank experienced problems with his peers in remand custody after he disclosed he was serving a sentence for sexual assault, but since arriving in federal custody has had no issues.

Schank’s sentence will end in late 2028.

Each of Schank’s three victims said they were drunk, and each said they woke up to find Schank raping them.

Two of the women said they met Schank at a local bar, while one met him at a house party. He was acquitted on charges stemming from the allegations of a fourth complainant — another young woman who said she was raped following a night out.