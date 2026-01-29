Kamloops News

'Kamloops is getting gouged': City councillor wants more information on local fuel prices

Kamloops council is hoping to get an explanation as to why gas prices throughout the city seem to be consistently higher than those in other communities.

Coun. Bill Sarai asked council Tuesday to support sending a letter to provincial government representatives, hoping to start a fact-finding mission about local fuel costs.

“How do they monitor this? Because I’m hearing it a lot from our residents as well that Kamloops is getting gouged on gas prices,” Sarai said.

“If you look at the gas stations that are primarily on our highway system, [they] never fluctuate. They stay at a high rate all the time. And when people drive through and say, 'Oh, Kamloops, yeah, the gas prices are so high,’ that's a bad reflection on us — and as an elected official, I’d just like to know why.”

Council voted 8-0 to seek more information from the government, including the local MLAs and Minister of Energy Adrian Dix.

Sarai said a drive out of town towards Falkland and Vernon or south through Hope and Chilliwack will often yield better gas prices.

“I've been finding it even more frequent lately that our gas prices are continually being higher than anywhere in our Interior, and we see the same trucks that are leaving our depot refuelling station in the airport are the same ones that are filling the tanks in Vernon, Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland, Chilliwack,” he said.

According to GasBuddy.com, consumer-reported prices for gas in Kamloops on Wednesday afternoon ranged from 137.6 to 139.9 cents per litre at stations across town. The lowest price was Costco, at 129.9 cents per litre.

By comparison, gas prices were as low as 129.9 cents per litre in Falkland, 121.9 cents per litre in Enderby, 128.9 at several Osooyos stations, and 124.9 in Prince George.

Vernon gas stations were offering prices between 125.9 and 141.9 cents per litre, while Kelowna gas stations ranged from 125.9 to 142.9 cents per litre.

Gas stations in Hope were reported to have prices set between 142 cents per litre and 148.9 cents per litre.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson said he doesn’t find local gas prices to be all that different from other cities, but noted it “wouldn’t hurt” to reach out and look into the matter.

“I do a fair bit of travelling and actually I find that the gas prices in Kamloops aren’t that bad,” he said, adding he usually finds higher prices in the Okanagan and Abbotsford.

“Even if you go up north, it's a little more — so I don't find it to be that out to lunch,” he said.

Coun. Stephen Karpuk also supported Sarai’s motion, saying he wanted to know what factors might make gas prices more expensive.

“I would love to know what sort of criteria or what sort of framework they use to evaluate,” he said.

According to Natural Resources Canada, gas prices can vary due to regional differences in provincial and municipal taxes, retailer competition and the amount of fuel that is being sold. If a gas station offers other services, it can help lower costs as the station is less dependent on gasoline sales to cover its overhead.