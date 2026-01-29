Kamloops News

Mounties renew plea for information four years after Kamloops teen found slain in parking lot

Murder remains a mystery

Photo: KTW file photo Flowers laid back in 2022 after the body of Jagraj Dhinsa, 18, was found in a parking lot on the Tk'emlups reserve.

Police are renewing a plea for information as they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the murder of a Kamloops teen.

Jan. 29 marks the fourth anniversary of the homicide of 18-year-old Jagraj Dhinsa, who was found dead in a parking lot on Chilcotin Road outside St. Joseph's Church and Cemetery on the Tk'emlups reserve.

Mounties said investigators are still probing the circumstances surrounding Dhinsa’s death.

“This homicide was a senseless act of violence, and the investigation remains a priority," RCMP Staff Sgt. Jason Smart said.

"It is important to the police, the administration of justice and for the public at large, that the person or persons responsible for this death be held accountable."

Smart said solving the case is of critical importance for Dhinsa’s loved ones.

The Sa-Hali secondary student was found dead on the morning of Jan. 29, 2022, with "obvious injuries" that caused his death. Police would not say whether they believed he was killed in the parking lot or someplace else.

The cause of Dhinsa’s death has not been released publicly.

A worker at a nearby office said at the time that police seized the building's security footage and said no criminal activity could be seen in the video.

Evidence gathered by police at the scene linked Dhinsa to a black Honda Accord, which was found more than 20 kilometres away from the crime scene.

The vehicle was parked along Dallas Drive near Lafarge Road just before 1 p.m. on the same day he was found dead.

Investigators are once again asking anyone with information about Dhinsa’s death to contact police at 1-877-987-8477.