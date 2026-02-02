Kamloops News

Kamloops business community invited to take part in free reconciliation training

Training to lay foundation

Photo: Castanet TRUSU's ReconciliACTION program is being organized by members of its equity committee, who have partnered with Kamloops business associations to host a free reconciliation training event in February.

Thompson Rivers University students are inviting local businesses to a free on-campus workshop aimed at helping them advance reconciliation.

The free training event is part of the TRU Students’ Union ReconciliACTION Program, which aims to implement at least one of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 calls to action in the community every year.

Azul-Sky Billy, TRUSU’s equity coordinator, said the event will specifically address subsection three of the 92nd call to action, which calls on businesses to provide education and training about Indigenous history.

“It's going to set down a foundation around some of the history so that they have that foundational understanding, but they're also going to go into real world examples and highlighting how other businesses have answered this call to action,” Billy said.

“I really hope that they walk away having ideas so they can start building their roadmap towards reconciliation.”

Asked about the training event in light of ongoing conversations around land and title claims, following the B.C. Supreme Court’s landmark Cowichan Decision, Billy said the training is an opportunity for business owners to ask experts questions.

“With this topic coming up, it would be a great opportunity, at least for the business owners, to engage in conversations around that with people that are well-suited to have that discussion,” she said.

“I think these conversations should be ongoing — it might seem like it’s now important more than ever, but it was as important as it was yesterday.”

The workshop will be facilitated by Bob Watts, an experienced Indigenous leader, public policy expert and senior associate with First Peoples Group — a leading Indigenous advisory organization.

Watts also previously served as CEO of the Assembly of First Nations Secretariat and interim executive director of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

There are 50 spots open to local business owners, who can register online. As of Tuesday afternoon, Billy said there were about a dozen still available for the Feb. 18 event.

TRUSU’s event is being hosted in partnership with the Downtown, North Shore and East Kamloops Business Improvement Associations, as well as the Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce.

“The Students’ Union can do what we can to make sure that we answer the calls to action,” Billy said.

“But really what we wanted to drive home is that we wanted to do it alongside other people in our community, so that we can do this together.”