Kamloops News
Road closures return next week as City of Kamloops resumes major Tranquille Road infrastructure project
Closures return to Tranquille
Photo: Castanet
FILE - A sign warning motorists to prepare to stop.
Work crews will return to Brocklehurst next week for the resumption of a sanitary main project in Brocklehurst, and they will be bringing road closures with them.
According to the City of Kamloops, work on the Tranquille Road project will resume on Monday, Feb. 2.
Traffic and transit detours will be in effect using Young Avenue and Greenfield Avenue.
“Please allow for extra time, drive with caution in the construction zone and obey the posted speed limit and traffic control personnel,” the city said in a post on Facebook.
For more information about the project, click here.
Photo: City of Kamloops
This map, supplied by the city, shows detours expected to be in place when work resumes next week on the Tranquille sanitary main project.
More Kamloops News
RECENT STORIES
- A growing cultural revolt United States - 6:51 pm
- Wedding planner 'surprised'Entertainment - 6:45 pm
- Paris Hilton had no help?Entertainment - 6:45 pm
- The end nears for ColbertEntertainment - 6:44 pm
- Ray J 'alomst died'Entertainment - 6:44 pm
Real Estate
5220 Sutherland Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$920,000
more details
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$920,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Missy Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
© 2026 Castanet.net