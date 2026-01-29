Kamloops News

Road closures return next week as City of Kamloops resumes major Tranquille Road infrastructure project

Photo: Castanet FILE - A sign warning motorists to prepare to stop.

Work crews will return to Brocklehurst next week for the resumption of a sanitary main project in Brocklehurst, and they will be bringing road closures with them.

According to the City of Kamloops, work on the Tranquille Road project will resume on Monday, Feb. 2.

Traffic and transit detours will be in effect using Young Avenue and Greenfield Avenue.

“Please allow for extra time, drive with caution in the construction zone and obey the posted speed limit and traffic control personnel,” the city said in a post on Facebook.

