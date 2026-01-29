Merritt man accused of using ChatGPT to write phoney letter to police to get charges dropped
AI use alleged during crime
A Merritt man is accused of using ChatGPT to draft a phoney letter from his girlfriend to police recanting an alleged domestic assault in December.
The 39-year-old man was charged with assault causing bodily harm following a Dec. 17 incident in Merritt, in which his partner suffered a fractured vertebrae when she was slammed to the ground — allegedly by him.
Merritt Mounties received a recantation letter from the complainant on Dec. 30, which led to the charge being stayed.
In court on Tuesday, Crown prosecutor Garry Hansen said the woman recently told police the man used AI to write the letter.
“She said the letter that was submitted recanting the assault causing bodily harm was constructed by him using ChatGPT,” he said.
Charges have been laid in connection with the ChatGPT allegation and a new assault, alleged to have taken place on Jan. 22 involving the same complainant.
Jayson Joseph Dunlop is charged with one count each of intimidation of a justice system participant and assault.
He was granted bail following a hearing on Tuesday in Kamloops provincial court.
While on bail, Dunlop will be prohibited from being within five kilometres of Merritt and from having any contact with the complainant. He will also be prohibited from possessing weapons, among other conditions.
He is due back in court on Feb. 17 in Merritt.
