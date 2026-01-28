Kamloops News

Kamloops mayor claims salary cuts could halve tax hike, but millions more would need to be cut

Tax cut math doesn't add up

Photo: KTW file FILE - Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson says he knows how to cut this year’s property tax increase in half, but the numbers don't add up and city officials say the plan would create long-term headaches.

Hamer-Jackson told Castanet Kamloops he is concerned about the amount of money the city is paying for its management — and he sees an opportunity.

“I believe we can reduce our taxes to about 3 per cent just with a restructuring of management and some salary cuts. But nobody wants to talk about it,” he said.

The mayor didn't provide specific details of the plan, so Castanet crunched the numbers.

This year’s provisional property tax increase is sitting at 7.2 per cent, with the possibility of further reductions before council gives its final approval for the 2026 budget.

According to estimates from the City of Kamloops, a 1 per cent tax increase is the equivalent of $1.6 million in the municipal budget — so reducing the tax increase from 7.2 per cent to the mayor’s desired 3 per cent would require about $6.72 million in cost reductions.

Slashing the city’s seven highest-earning employees, the CAO and six directors, would only add up to $1.48 million. That's not quite enough to bring the provisional rate down by a single percentage point.

According to the city’s most recent financial report, there were 111 workers classified as city management in 2024 and they earned a total of $15.5 million. That amount would need to be cut nearly in half in order to get the number down to the mayor’s desired 3 per cent.

If they were all paid a similar amount, it would mean about 50 city managers laid off in one fell swoop.

David Hallinan, City of Kamloops corporate services director, said such a move would have significant human and business impacts — likely impacting staff morale, work efficiency, severance costs and legal risk.

He said depending on the roles, the loss of management staff could also come with compliance risks resulting in potential penalties, slowed responses for residents, recruitment and retention challenges, infrastructure problems and increased reliance on contractors and consultants.

Mayor worries about raises

Hallinan said salary cuts are a one-time event, so they would not address year-over-year budget increases for reasons other than salary.

For example, from 2025 to 2026, the policing contract increased by $3.5 million, with a similar $2-million hike to the transit contract. Those items alone make up a 3.4 per cent increase before any other changes are considered — including union contracts, expansion of city services or inflation.

When asked about that, Hamer-Jackson did not directly address the question. He instead said he was concerned about managers receiving large salary increases over short periods of time.

He also said others in the city should consider volunteering a pay cut, which he compared to his own forced salary reductions.

Kamloops council has voted on several occasions to reduce the mayor’s salary as he has refused to formally apologize or take training courses after being found in violation of council’s code of conduct.

For his part, the mayor has said the code of conduct investigations have been unfairly levelled against him.

Lots of work to manage

City CAO Byron McCorkell said it’s easy to talk about cutting management, but that doesn’t take into account the complexities of running the municipality or figuring out the budgeting process.

“The consistent comment is that management doesn’t do anything so we need to lose it,” he told Castanet. "Well, in fact, every structure needs to have some protocol, some organization.”

McCorkell said about 14 per cent of city staff are non-union, meaning managers or others excluded from union contracts for various reasons, comparable to organizational structures in similar-sized communities or the private sector.

He said there’s nearly 1,000 City of Kamloops staff with 120 people to oversee the work that gets done — those who have final say in expenditures, hiring and firing, and who assume responsibility over risks.

“When you look at what people are responsible for, the amount of work to keep people working can be quite hectic, as well,” he said.

"You have the scheduling of work, making sure people get paid, accounting for them actually doing the work, making sure they’re doing it safely — that can be pretty daunting."

McCorkell said whenever someone enters or leaves a management position, city staff assesses the role — whether it could change, or if responsibilities could shift.

He said the city sets staff salaries to be comparable with similar positions in other municipalities. He noted the city also must consider the market and ensure its staff are being paid enough to attract and retain good candidates.

"Our union people are paid basically the same. Their management people paid basically the same. We compare ourselves to them all the time,” he said.

"CAOs are paid what CAOs are paid. I didn't negotiate the number, it was offered, and it's in comparison to every other CAO.”

According to the latest financial report, McCorkell was paid about $302,000 in 2024 — slightly more than the top administrative position in Prince George and Chilliwack, but less than CAOs in Nanaimo, Kelowna, Victoria, Maple Ridge, Delta and Coquitlam.

He said the City of Kamloops provides “a decent amount of service for a decent price,” and city officials are conscious of the fact they need to continually look at the books.

“When you're talking about budgets, it's always a challenge obviously. But when you're trying to lose weight, you don't cut off a leg,” he said.

“You’d lose a lot of weight, but not necessarily the effective way of doing it. So we look to try and dissipate any reductions in service throughout the organization. We try and make sure that we're operating all components of our operations as lean as we can without creating ourselves any risk issues.”