Kamloops Mounties report some success with arson investigations
Kamloops’ top cop says Mounties have had some success identifying offenders and recommending criminal charges related to fires that have been deliberately set throughout the city.
During council’s safety and security committee meeting on Monday, Coun. Bill Sarai asked if the court was giving local arson cases serious consideration, and if those found guilty were getting jail time as a consequence for their actions.
“Our community, especially in the summer time, we’re on high alert,” Sarai said.
“Our community and our residents are panicking when they see any signs of smoke, or a fire, and fire trucks flying all through our city. How seriously are our courts, or our charge assessments taking that?”
RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said police have had success with certain offenders.
“We take it very seriously. We've had some jail terms for offenders,” Pelley said.
“We've had a solve on two recent arsons that has resulted in charges as well as a detention for bail at this time. So we do, it's case by case specific.”
Two suspects arrested
Police have been investigating a number of fires in January.
On Jan. 15, Kamloops Mounties announced they arrested two people, a man and a woman, in connection with a pair of suspicious fires.
In one instance, two suspects allegedly broke into a storage facility in the 700-block of Athebasca Street on the Tk’emlups reserve on Jan. 7, stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of tools, pouring gasoline onto wood, and setting it on fire.
The same suspects were sought in connection with a fire in the 600-block of Kingston Avenue on Jan. 11. Police said an individual climbed into a locked compound and set a pallet and a cardboard box on fire.
Kamloops Mounties said Tuesday they believe a fire that gutted a Victoria Street storefront on Jan. 14 was deliberately set, and are searching for more information.
Police also believe a fire that gutted two cars in a West Victoria Street parking lot on Jan. 7 was intentionally set, and an investigation is ongoing.
Small uptick in fires
According to statistics from Kamloops Fire Rescue, there was a slight uptick in the number of fires reported throughout seven commercial corridors last year, from 157 fires reported in 2024 to 166 in 2025.
Columbia Street saw the biggest increase, with firefighters responding to 40 fires along the corridor last year — up from 27 the year before.
Kamloops Fire Rescue responded to string of grass fires in July. At the time, police and KFR said no causes had been identified for any of the blazes, although one fire in Strathcona Park was being investigated as a suspected arson.
In June, RCMP released a photo of a person of interest related to a number of small fires in the downtown core, most of which had been found in dumpsters.
