Kamloops News

Incoming SD73 superintendent to assume role effective next week

St. John to start next week

Photo: SD73 Mike St. John has been appointed as the Kamloops-Thompson School District's new superintendent and CEO.

The outgoing superintendent for the Kamloops-Thompson School District says the work to support students is never complete — but the man tasked to take over the role next month says that doesn’t mean he won’t try.

Mike St. John was announced as the new superintendent of schools and CEO of the Kamloops-Thompson School District last year. He’ll be taking over for current superintendent Mike McKay effective Monday, Feb. 2.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Jan. 27, McKay said he hopes SD73 is in a good place after he spent the last seven months at the helm.

He said the work underway and successes achieved at the district can be seen as "significant," but there's always more to be done.

“We’re not satisfied in any way that we can put a tick in the box and say, as a system, we’ve got this. There’s another issue, another concern, another challenge every day,” McKay said.

“We’ve got to do more and we are doing more, we’re reaching out and we’re engaging as best we can.”

It’s a sentiment shared by St. John, who's been shadowing McKay since he arrived in Kamloops earlier this month.

“Along with being positively relentless, we need to be relentlessly positive as well. Hope is important. Hope is currency in education,” St. John said.

McKay said he doesn’t have “a second doubt” that engagement work will continue as St. John takes over next week.

St. John said he feels honoured and privileged to assume the role, and is thankful for McKay’s mentorship in the lead up to the transition.

“[McKay] has really instilled the culture of care at the board office, and then, of course, from there it filters into the system,” St. John said.

He said he plans on beginning a “listening tour” where he’ll meet with as many employees, students and parents as he can find across the district.

St. John said those plans won’t include making sweeping changes, but rather forging a common path forward.

Trustees bid farewell

SD73 trustees took the time to express their gratitude, shake hands and say farewells to McKay following Monday night’s board meeting.

Board chair Heather Grieve thanked McKay for the knowledge, patience, empathy and support he’s brought to the district’s day-to-day functions.

Trustee Kathleen Karpuk said McKay, alongside secretary-treasurer Harold Cull, helped to “calm the waters and to help us right the ship and get us going in the right direction.”

“When I heard that Mike was coming, it was like a 1,000-pound weight came off the shoulders knowing that we had such amazing people coming to help us,” Karpuk said.

McKay and Cull were catalysts that helped “shape a different way of seeing education,” said Trustee Shelley Simm.

“Some of the encouraged changes felt a bit uncomfortable, which was probably a good thing, because it meant to get out of that comfort zone and to think about things differently,” she said.

Trustee Diane Jules thanked McKay and Cull as well, saying they brought change to the district in a welcoming but firm matter.

McKay and Cull were hired in 2025 following the sudden departure of former superintendent Rhonda Nixon.

Incoming secretary-treasurer Kim Morris will replace Cull effective March 1.