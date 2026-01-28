Kamloops News

South Thompson Inn sues regional district, alleging premature construction approval resulted in "eyesore"

TNRD sued for stalled work

Photo: Castanet The Kamloops Law Courts.

Operators of the South Thompson Inn are suing the Thompson-Nicola Regional District and one of its inspectors for negligence, alleging the regional district allowed them to prematurely start work on a building extension that’s now sitting half-done and wrapped in red tape.

South Thompson Holdings Inc. and South Thompson Vacation Rentals — which runs the inn located east of Kamloops — filed a notice of civil claim against the regional district earlier this month, seeking damages and costs over the stalled construction.

The notice of claim states in July 2023, the TNRD pre-approved construction of an indoor pool extension on a property adjacent to the inn. STHI wanted to build the pool for its principal, David Patriquin, who lived in a home on the property.

As of December 2025, the extension remains half completed and the plaintiffs are still waiting on archaeological approval from the province.

The claim states that in 2023, TNRD building inspector Nicholas Coray approved a request from Patriquin to start construction on the extension before a permit was issued and before engineering approval was granted for the plans.

In August of that year, the engineering approval was granted and Patriquin submitted the documents to the TNRD to obtain a building permit.

Instead, he was invited to a meeting regarding the building permit, which took place in January 2024.

According to the claim, at that meeting, Coray admitted to allowing the start of construction before the engineering approval of the plans was done. Regional district officials then advised they still required an archaeological survey before a building permit could be issued.

“The TNRD directed STHI to cease all work on the extension,” the notice of claim reads.

The claim states the TNRD would not allow construction to continue despite being told the project was at a point at which no further soil would be disturbed.

The plaintiffs said they obtained an archaeological survey on Aug. 30, 2024, and sought archaeological approval from the B.C. government, which advised this could take up to a year. That approval was still outstanding as of this past December.

The lawsuit states Coray was acting as an agent of the TNRD when he advised STHI it could proceed with construction early — advice that STHI and STVR relied on, and turned out to be incorrect.

The lawsuit states that Coray, as a local building inspector, owes a duty of care to building permit applicants and “must exercise that duty to ensure that advice is given in accordance with local, regional, and provincial law, building codes, and local policy.”

The lawsuit states the incomplete construction is an “eyesore,” and diminishes revenue earned for STVR, which operates the guesthouse and wedding venue on the property, the value of which has also been diminished.

The suit also states the incomplete extension has been exposed to the elements for more than two years and will now require remediation before construction can be completed.

“As a result of Mr. Coray’s advice, the plaintiffs have suffered damages in the form of additional construction costs, loss of revenue, and loss of amenity,” the lawsuit states.

The TNRD has about three weeks from the date of service to respond to the claim. None of the allegations have been proven in court.