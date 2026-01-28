Kamloops News

Organizers say Kamloops Christmas Market welcomed 23,000 people, estimate $2.6 million in economic impact

Photo: Kristen Holliday People walk past vendor stalls at the Kamloops Christmas Market.

Organizers for the Kamloops Christmas Market say they welcomed more than 23,000 visitors to the inaugural holiday event, which took place over 10 days in Riverside Park.

In a presentation to city council on Tuesday, Duncan Olthuis, Kamloops Sports Council executive director, said the event was well received by visitors and vendors, and the organizing groups are planning to expand the market’s offerings this year.

“We want to increase the numbers of vendors per day from 22 to possibly 50, so it means more chalets built and just engaging more people,” Olthuis said.

“I think with the success of what the vendors had this [past] year, we won't have a problem filling those spots.”

The city's first ever European-style market was held from Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 until Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 and was planned by Kamloops Sports Council in partnership with Tourism Kamloops, the City of Kamloops, the downtown Business Improvement Association,Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc and Sc.wenwen Economic Development Corporation.

The event involved food and craft vendors, Christmas light displays, warming fires and an entertainment tent set up in the Heritage House parking lot.

There were 46 vendors who participated, rotating each night in 22 booths — many of them built like chalets decorated with lights and garlands.

Olthuis said the busiest days were Saturday, Nov. 22, when a little more than 3,200 people came through the front gates, and Saturday, Nov. 29, which drew nearly 2,250 people.

He said it’s estimated the event had an economic impact of $2.6 million.

He said vendors liked the layout and reported high sales, and the majority said they’d like to be involved in the next Christmas market.

Olthuis said next year, organizers are also planning to incorporate more interactive entertainment, like trivia, karaoke and board games, and more children’s entertainment during the day.

Coun. Nancy Bepple said her wish was to have a ferris wheel at next year’s market. She noted a vendor at a separate, nearby craft sale mentioned the adjacent event also logged “their biggest sales ever.”

“Having the Christmas market, they felt, helped them as well outside the Christmas market. So that is a huge thing,” Bepple said.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson said he visited the market, noting he made a point of asking vendors what they thought about the event.

“It was totally positive,” Hamer-Jackson said, adding he heard the mulled wine in Kamloops was better than at Vancouver’s Christmas Market.

“I think you guys did an awesome job,” he said.

Coun. Kelly Hall said he felt the event was “just first class, all the way,” with a spin-off economic impact to downtown businesses.

“A lot of those people took time to visit the stores downtown, and it was very noticeable, and mentioned by many of those stores,” Hall said.