Kamloops' New Afton mine will change hands after shareholders approve $7B sale to U.S. firm

Photo: KTW file Workers inside the mill at New Gold's New Afton Mine on the western edge of Kamloops.

Shareholders have voted overwhelmingly to approve a US$7-billion deal that will see the New Afton mine near Kamloops taken over by U.S.-based Coeur Mining.

According to New Gold, more than 99 per cent of shareholder votes were cast in favour of the company becoming a subsidiary of Coeur Mining.

"The overwhelming support shown by New Gold shareholders is a strong endorsement for this transformative combination and marks a key milestone in bringing these two companies together," president and CEO Patrick Godin said in a news release.

"This transaction brings together two companies with similar cultures of a strong focus on health and safety, similar financial strength and cash flow generation, and will provide significant exploration upside and the potential to significantly extend mine life and grow net asset value per share. I strongly believe in this combination, creating a new, all North American precious metals company that is unique to our industry."

Coeur stockholders also approved the sale at a meeting last week.

Late last year, Coeur Mining announced it had acquired New Gold in a US$7-billion deal.

Existing Coeur shareholders will own about 62 per cent of the combined company, while New Gold shareholders will hold about 38 per cent.

The sale is still subject to court approval. New Gold said it expects the transaction to be complete sometime in the first half of 2026.

The combined company will have seven operations, including New Afton, a gold and copper mine located about 10 kilometres west of Kamloops, as well as New Gold’s Rainy River mine in Ontario. Coeur has operations in Alaska, Nevada, South Dakota and Mexico, with exploration work going on elsewhere in B.C.

The New Afton mine is expected to produce a total of 20 million ounces of silver, 900,000 ounces of gold and 100 million pounds of copper in 2026.