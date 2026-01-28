Kamloops News

'Good progress' being made on repairs at Westmount elementary months after fire

School repairs progressing

Photo: Josh Dawson Westmount Elementary School was closed in October last year after being damaged by a fire that is believed to have been set intentionally.

Repairs are finally underway at fire-damaged Westmount Elementary School, but school district officials won’t commit to a reopening date until crews confirm no more surprises lay ahead.

Firefighters doused a blaze on the roof over the school’s library shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 26. The school has been closed since and Westmount's 250 students have resumed classes at three nearby schools.

Remediation work was expected to start this month after a tender process concluded on Jan. 9, and SD73 superintendent Mike McKay told reporters this week that contractors are now on site and “making good progress.”

The school’s principal Roy Styles said in an online update on Jan. 15 that ceilings, flooring, lockers and other finishes need to be replaced as a result of fire and water damage. He said extensive cleaning and testing is needed as a result of the smoke put off by the blaze.

Because of ash and soot, any student belongings in cubbies or lockers next to the library will need to be discarded. Those items will be recorded prior to being thrown away.

“Should further compensation, beyond the $100 that was provided in December, be required to recover any discarded expensive, personal items please contact me directly,” Styles told parents.

SD73 has also allocated additional funding for students to take part in field trips, which Styles said was partly to offset the lack of available gym time for some students, and Westmount teachers are looking at how to best utilize the extra funds.

The district has been careful not to lay out an expected timeline for when the school might reopen. McKay said that’s in case any unexpected barriers pop up.

He said SD73 is pleased with the “level of activity and the effort to shorten the timelines as much as possible.”

“I think at some point in the next week or so, there will be a communication out to parents, kind of scoping out where we are,” he said.

“If there’s a timeline stated, our hope is to beat the timeline.”

In November, SD73 said testing revealed the fire caused asbestos to be disturbed, which pushed the timeline for cleanup beyond the Christmas break.

Mounties have said the fire is believed to have been set intentionally and a person was seen on the roof of the school at the time it was sparked.