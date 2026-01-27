Kamloops News

Kamloops Mounties say fire that burned Victoria Street building was intentionally set

Downtown fire was arson

Photo: X/@YKA_Matt Emergency crews were called to a fire in the 400-block of Victoria Street in downtown Kamloops at about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026.

Kamloops Mounties say a fire that gutted a Victoria Street storefront earlier this month was deliberately set.

Emergency crews were called at about 11:30 p.m. to the former Fashion 5 storefront, 418 Victoria St., for a report of a fire on Jan. 14.

RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said that the fire has now been determined as suspicious and is being investigated as an arson.

Napier said it does not appear as though the fire was accidentally set, and now RCMP investigators are looking to acquire footage leading up to the fire.

“Investigators are looking specifically for video of the area between 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 14, both in the front and back of the building," she said in a news release.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have information or video footage of the time leading up to the fire or the fire itself.

Anyone with any information or footage is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.