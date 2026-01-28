Kamloops News

Probation for Kamloops man caught trying to climb through ex's bedroom window

Caught climbing in window

Photo: Castanet FILE - The Kamloops Law Courts

A Kamloops man who was caught trying to climb into his ex-girlfriend’s home through a bedroom window has been ordered to spend the next 12 months on probation.

Rodney Shane Trenholm, 54, was sentenced in Kamloops provincial court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to one count of mischief.

Court heard he showed up at his ex’s house on the morning of April 18, 2025, while they were in the midst of a breakup.

“He removed the screen from the bedroom window, slid the window open and began trying to crawl in,” Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said in court.

“[The complainant] was in the room at the time and pushed him out, and he left the residence.”

Defence lawyer John Gustafson said Trenholm was not necessarily trying to get inside the house.

"He wasn’t attempting to enter the suite, he had come to confront the complainant,” he said.

Trenholm was sentenced to 12 months of probation, with conditions requiring he have no contact with his ex and stay at least 50 metres away from any place he knows to be her home or work.

He will also be barred from possessing weapons and required to attend counselling as directed by his probation officer.