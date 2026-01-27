Kamloops News

Taxpayers quiz City of Kamloops on projections, major projects as council eyes lowering tax rate

Budget talk draws dozens

Photo: Kristen Holliday More than 40 people attended a public budget meeting on Monday.

A sandwich board with slogans criticizing municipal spending greeted people walking into the McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre on Monday night for a public budget meeting, but many attendees inside said they were just there to learn more about the city’s financial plan.

More than 100 people showed up at November's budget meeting after a double-digit tax hike was announced, but only about 40 attended Monday's presentation, which took place a week after a Kamloops city council committee reduced the provisional tax rate to 7.2 per cent.

Klaas Broersma, one of Monday's attendees, said he came to learn more about the budget.

"It was important to also see where the money is going," Broersma said, noting it was key to keep in mind that each annual tax increase is compounded on the year before.

He said he felt it was interesting to see the impact of inflation on the municipal budget, and while he wasn't overly concerned about this year's provisional tax rate, he had his eye on major construction projects, like the Kamloops Centre for the Arts, and its increased cost estimate.

The cost of labour

David Hallinan, City of Kamloops corporate services director, said he largely had positive conversations with attendees who told him they came away from the meeting having learned more information about the city’s budgeting process and its challenges.

He said his goal was to try and articulate the amount of city services that are “people driven.”

In his presentation, Hallinan said "the No. 1 thing" the City of Kamloops spends money on is labour, including operational staff and contracted services like RCMP and BC Transit.

“People drive snow plows, people move lawn mowers. People aerate grass, RCMP patrol the street, transit drivers drive busses — you have to have people in order to be able to deliver a lot of what we do,” Hallinan told Castanet Kamloops.

He said the city must look at what is needed to deliver and maintain services for residents, and ensure they have met requirements for regulatory components the municipality must follow.

Hallinan said while the city spends a lot of time on the other cost items, it has “looked really hard at the people side” while budgeting this year, comparing its management structure with other cities. He said the City of Kamloops sits "firm in the middle" in terms of its number of management.

In his presentation, Hallinan said it cost $265,000 to put one RCMP member on the road for a year — including pension, benefits and support costs.

Policing costs stood out to a number of attendees.

Samiul Kahn said he knew policing was a contracted service, but didn’t realize it made up such a large percentage of a municipal budget.

Kahn said he was hoping to ask a city staff member more about the five-year financial plan and how costs are predicted, especially given the unexpected changes that caused this year’s budget to increase beyond what was anticipated.

Vicci Ryan, who attended with her husband Tony, said it was the first municipal budget presentation she’s attended. She said she was interested to see the components that make up the city’s bottom line.

“I knew that we paid for RCMP, but to see the difference between how much we pay for that — it’s our most expensive budget item,” Ryan said.

Tony also noted the high percentage of the city’s budget spent on labour.

“You're dealing with active agreements. You're dealing with negotiations. Council's done a reasonably responsible job. I can't say that I agree with every single thing — but on the whole, I'm happy," he said, adding even with a 7 per cent tax increase, he’s paying less taxes than he was a few decades ago in another province.

Budget discussions are ongoing. Hallinan told meeting attendees he believed council may be able to reduce the tax rate to "at least to 6.72 [per cent] if not better."

Members of the public can weigh in on proposed budget reductions through the City of Kamloops' Let's Talk page until noon on Feb. 6.