Domestic registrations hit ten year high at Thompson Rivers University

More local students at TRU

Photo: Josh Dawson FILE - Students listened in on a lecture in a classroom on Thompson Rivers University's campus during the 2024-25 school year.

The number of domestic students coming to Thompson Rivers University hit a ten year high last fall, including those coming from their own backyard.

It’s welcome news for the university, which is one of many institutions across B.C. and the country that have had to make budget cuts and layoffs as international enrolment drops dramatically.

There were 7,126 domestic applications, 4,445 admissions and 2,139 registrations last fall at TRU. That’s a 26 per cent, 11 per cent and eight per cent increase respectively over the fall 2024 semester.

“This is the highest number of domestic registrants we’ve had in the fall, in fact, in 10 years,” said Michael Bluhm, TRU’s associate vice-president of enrolment services and university registrar.

He told TRU’s senate on Monday the domestic increase was attributable to three reasons.

The first was that for the first time students were able to apply directly to majors for some of the university’s larger bachelor programs — like arts, science and business administration — as well as a “rebrand” of open enrolment programs to flexible entry programs, which allows pathways into studies for students who don’t meet program requirements.

Bluhm said the third reason was that domestic application fees now only have to be paid if students accept an offer from the university, instead of paying upfront.

“One of the reasons we did this is because we heard through a lot of points of contact in our community, in our region with our school district partners, that transaction of $32 posed a real obstacle for students to submit the application,” Bluhm said.

More SD73 students transitioning

Bluhm said one of the demographics most receptive to last year’s changes were students coming directly from the Kamloops-Thompson School District, which saw a 30 per cent increase in applications, 15 per cent more admissions and 25 per cent more registrations in the fall over the prior year.

That’s a total of 354 registrants from SD73 last fall.

“Again, the highest number of students directly out of our school district’s schools in 10 years,” Bluhm told senators.

Over the last five years, TRU saw a 46 per cent increase in applications, 34 per cent increase in admissions and 22 per cent increase in registrations coming from SD73

Speaking with Castanet, SD73 superintendent Mike McKay said he thought the increase was due to the proximity of TRU’s campus, the university’s work to reach local students and the collaboration between the two institutions.

“It's not about two institutions that have a big wall between them, there's a bridge and I think that it's growing,” he said.

Bluhm said the participation rate — or the rate at which high school graduates go directly to post-secondary — in the Kamloops region is typically around 40 to 45 per cent, about 10 per cent lower than the provincial average.

He said he’s hopeful that gap will close as TRU’s domestic enrolment increases.

Bluhm also noted students that take duel-credit programs offered in collaboration with SD73 aren’t counted in that rate, but are highly enrolled compared to other districts. He said the gap is smaller when delayed enrolments are included as well.

Positive signs for next year

TRU is halfway through the application cycle for the fall 2026 semester, and Bluhm said the university’s domestic applications are six per cent over the same point in time last year.

He said that increase is being driven by applicants to TRU’s nursing program and law school, which he said indicates the changes are still resonating with the university’s pool of applicants.

Dean of science Greg Anderson said conversion rates from applications to admissions is "quite low," and asked if any work was underway to expedite admissions for students that meet program criteria in order to close that gap.

Bluhm said the university is partway through implementing a new system for use next fall that will to automate information and he hopes it will speed up admissions as well.

TRU president Dr. Airini told Castanet the growth in domestic interest was “very exciting” and is reinforcement for her that TRU matters to the region and Kamloops community.

She said the increases are thanks to an examination of TRU’s own practices in order to remove inadvertent barriers, its faculty and “walking the walk” when it comes to values students care about.

Airini hopes the trend will continue.

“That’s for us to make sure that we’ve got programs that matter and that we’ve got connections with our school districts that are real and meaningful and with our communities as well,” she said.

“And that’s exactly what we want to do.”