Data shows sharp crime increases on West Victoria Street, Tranquille Road as Kamloops RCMP urge continued reporting

Crime up in business areas

Photo: Castanet A window was boarded up in the 300-block of Victoria Street in February following a break-in.

Crime rose across several major commercial corridors in Kamloops last year, with West Victoria Street more than doubling its police calls.

According to Kamloops RCMP, calls reporting criminal behaviour from seven major city corridors increased overall in 2025. More than 620 calls were made in 2024, and 750 were made in 2025 — a 21 per cent increase.

“The key drivers of increases in all of our Criminal Code offences overall is mischief, the loss of enjoyment of property — it's those people that are refusing to leave, they're in front of the businesses, or they're at residences, specifically near those areas, and they're refusing to leave,” said Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley.

Pelley, who spoke at council’s safety and security committee meeting on Monday, said the next most common calls from the commercial corridors were reporting people causing a disturbance, theft of $5,000 or under, and graffiti.

“We’ve heard that from the Business Improvement Associations, and we've worked very hard with them with respect to ensuring that we are getting these complaints so that we can be progressive on that front,” Pelley said.

Pelley told council’s safety and security committee on Monday that West Victoria Street was “one of the areas of concern.”

People along that corridor made a total of 134 calls for service in 2025, up from 87 calls made in 2024. Of these calls, 61 of them reported a criminal act, up from 25 in 2024 — a 144 per cent increase.

“We work hand in hand with community service officers or police, where they're elevated to our call for service, or there’s a proactiveness there,” Pelley said.

He noted police have made a concerted effort to encourage people to report crime. Some businesses have said they only report a fraction of crimes as they feel nothing is likely to happen as a result.

Pelley told Castanet Kamloops in an earlier interview that police have seen an increase in the number of businesses coming forward.

Last year, the Victoria Street corridor tracked a 23 per cent increase in Criminal Code-related calls to police — from 101 in 2024 to 124 in 2025.

The Notre Dame corridor in Sahali saw 25 crimes reported in 2024 and 30 reported last year.

In the Valleyview commercial corridor, there were 104 calls made to police, up from 69 in 2024.

Mischief calls increasing

There was a 60 per cent increase in crimes reported in the 100-block to the 400-block of Tranquille Road last year, from 68 in 2024 to 109 in 2025.

Criminal-code related calls increased by 43 per cent in the stretch of Tranquille Road from the 500-block to Fortune Drive. There were 83 calls made in 2024, and 119 made in 2025.

“The key drivers for the increase in our Tranquille corridor is specifically mischief or the loss of enjoyment of property,” Pelley said.

He said there were 23 calls reporting people refusing to leave.

“That’s up substantially,” he said.

“Second to that is the cause disturbance, whether it's by being intoxicated, yelling, swearing, And again, still enough of an offence that obviously causes a concern. And we work closely with, obviously, the individuals in those areas.”

The West Columbia Street corridor was the only commercial stretch to record a decrease in crime. Police stats show 203 calls were made to RCMP in 2025, down from 250 the year before — a decrease of 19 per cent.

The Business Improvement Areas of B.C. released survey results earlier this month showing businesses across the province are continuing to struggle with the impact of repeated theft, break-ins and vandalism — non-violent repeat crimes.