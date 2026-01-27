Kamloops News

Arena multiplex project timeline aims to maximize efficiency, quality, City of Kamloops says

Year-round ice for new rinks

Photo: City of Kamloops A rendering of an arena multiplex planned to be built in the Dufferin neighbourhood.

The construction team working on the City of Kamloops' planned arena multiplex will start earthworks this year while still completing the design process — a move city staff say will boost efficiency.

Site work on the Dufferin property is anticipated to start this summer.

Matt Kachel, the city’s infrastructure delivery divisional manager, told council’s Build Kamloops committee on Monday that the project team can start earthworks early while the building design is still being completed.

The committee heard there will be sufficient design complete for crews to start on the site work while the building interior design is finalized. The project would then move to foundation work.

“Time is money, so the faster we can get moving with work, the better. So instead of waiting for the site and the building to all be finished and then do it all at once, we will move forward with what we can, as soon as we can,” Kachel said.

Kachel said this construction schedule will allow the team to ensure build quality throughout the process, taking time with the design and bringing key decisions through to council.

While site works could start as early as June, the city said the construction kick-off could be closer to spring 2027. Construction completion is estimated to be in 2030.

“Right now, we’re just setting the stage for that timeline,” Kachel said.

Ice-first facility

The four NHL-sized ice sheets and mini rink in the future arena multiplex will be maintained year-round, according to city staff.

Sherri Holmes, the city’s sport, recreation and wellness manager, told the committee Tuesday the more efficient ice plant will help with the municipality’s overall costs and expenses, and less staff costs will be needed.

“We'll be able to schedule our sport tournaments, our performance training, our minor sports and our adult leagues, our public skating and figure skating in this facility throughout the year,” Holmes said.

In the future, other arenas will take on the dry-floor demand.

Coun. Bill Sarai asked if there will be enough ice year-round — or increased pressure on the new arena — during the times in the spring and summer when rinks in Brocklehurst or at McArthur Island could be converted to dry floors.

Holmes said city staff expects the multiplex will be able to meet the city’s needs, but they can be flexible depending on the events scheduled throughout the summer.

“We are hopeful that our other arenas can be turned majority into dry floor throughout those spring and summer seasons, but again, it will fluctuate depending on what the demand is during that given year,” Holmes said.