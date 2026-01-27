Kamloops News

Jail for Kamloops man busted with loaded handgun during Brocklehurst traffic stop

Loaded gun leads to jail

Photo: KTW file FILE - Kamloops provincial court

A Kamloops man who was caught with a loaded handgun behind the wheel of a BMW has been ordered to spend more than six months in jail.

Mitchel Chad Pattison, 34, was sentenced on Monday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to charges of occupying a vehicle knowing a firearm was present, breach of undertaking and uttering threats.

Court heard Pattison was sitting in the driver’s seat of a white BMW sedan at about 9 p.m. on Sept. 13 off Sherbrooke Avenue in Brocklehurst when a Kamloops RCMP constable drove by and thought it was suspicious.

The vehicle was pulled over on Halston Avenue a short time later and police found a loaded 9-millimetre handgun in a compartment inside the driver’s door.

The uttering threats charge to which Pattison pleaded guilty was unrelated. In that case, he recorded a selfie-style video in which he graphically threatened to beat an acquaintance, then sent him the video.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Chris Balison went along with a joint submission for a sentence of 203 days time served for the gun and breach charges, and a 21-day concurrent sentence for uttering threats.

Pattison is detained on unrelated charges and remains behind bars.