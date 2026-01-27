Kamloops News

WestJet's summer service to Edmonton set to return to Kamloops Airport

Edmonton flights are back

Photo: Castanet FILE - A sign outside Kamloops Airport.

WestJet’s seasonal non-stop service to Edmonton is returning to Kamloops Airport for a second year after seeing strong demand in 2025.

In a news release, YKA said the Edmonton route will run twice weekly beginning in mid-May, increasing to three flights a week during the peak summer travel season.

The route will return to twice-weekly in September and October.

“We are always pleased to see our destination and connection opportunities expanding for our community,” said Jim Moroz, YKA managing director, in a statement.

“WestJet’s return to this route demonstrates a continued commitment to connecting the west and ensuring accessible, reliable travel options for Canadians.”

The airport said the route’s return reinforces “vital regional connectivity” and expands travel opportunities for residents of Kamloops and the surrounding area.

The flight schedule is intended to support leisure and business travel, and YKA said its return will strengthen regional connectivity and support economic activity.

Chris White-DeVries, WestJet senior manager of airport affairs and hub strategy, said the company was pleased to restore service between Kamloops and Edmonton for the second consecutive summer.

He noted the route performed “very well” last year, which he said proves there is “solid demand” between Northern Alberta and Interior B.C.

“By extending the travel season and adding more flights during peak periods in 2026, we are making it easier for guests to reunite with loved ones and explore new corners of Canada all summer long,” White-DeVries said.

Flight schedules and booking information is available on WestJet’s website.