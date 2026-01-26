Kamloops News

Ambassadors of all ages to represent Sun Peaks Resort with promotion, community support

Ambassadors repping resort

Photo: Castanet Sun Peaks Ambassador Team members gathered at a social event on Saturday, Jan. 17.

Members of Sun Peaks Resort's 2025-26 winter Ambassador Team say their mission is to give back to the community and help it grow.

The team of 10 is made up of two streams, athletes and ambassadors. They were selected to showcase the mountain’s spirit and community, and participants commit to taking part in photoshoots, video projects and being on-mountain hosts for media and special guests.

Snowboarder Nayte Brown, 19, of the BC Slopestyle Team and Sun Peaks Freestyle Club, said this will be his third year with the ambassador team. He said he’s “stoked” to be back.

Brown said Sun Peaks Resort is “one of the better hills around, if not the best,” but he doesn’t think it gets the recognition it deserves.

“We barely have any lift lines, we have wicked snow, the sun’s out most days — it’s consistent,” he said.

“It’s underrated for some reason, so it’s good that we get to do this kind of thing to kind of highlight it a bit.”

Ambassador and skier Ray Kehl, 76, has been hitting the Sun Peaks slopes for 28 years. He’s lived in the village during the winter months for the last 13 years, splitting time with his Seattle home in the summer.

“We love it here, love the mountain, and I thought this would be a nice way to give back a little bit and help the mountain do what they need to do to market the place,” Kehl said.

The resort’s chief marketing and communications officer Aaron Macdonald said it's helpful to have the Ambassador Team “out there doing the storytelling.”

He said when the ambassadors travel to other resorts for competition or otherwise, they’ll be spreading the gospel and “hyping up the Sun Peaks Resort brand.” He likened the team to an extension of the resort’s marketing and communications branch.

“Having an Ambassador Team that kind of fills that full gap, eventually getting the younger people like this as well, that’s why these programs are super important," he said.

The resort’s ambassador of skiing, former ski racer, Olympic gold medalist and senator, Nancy Greene Raine, will be hosting private half-day tours until the end of March. She previously held free daily tours for guests, but said they became too popular to manage.

Money raised through those tours will go towards the Sun Peaks Education Society, who are raising the needed capital for the construction of a new school in the community.

“We all want to work for the betterment of the community in general, including the visitors,” Greene Raine said.

“Somebody who has a great experience here, goes away and tells their friends, that’s the kind of promotion that you can’t buy, and it’s probably the most important.”