City of Kamloops plans full day of Family Day activities, including TCC festival, $2 skating and swimming
Family Day Festival at TCC
Photo: KTW file
FILE - Kids play beneath a parachute in the Tournament Capital Centre fieldhouse during a previous City of Kamloops Family Day Festival.
The City of Kamloops is throwing a party next month to celebrate Family Day.
On Monday, Feb. 16, the Tournament Capital Centre will be transformed into the 12th annual Family Day Festival, complete with vendor booths, food trucks and family friendly performances throughout the day.
The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, click here.
Also skating, swimming
City facilities will also be hosting $2 skating and swimming for Family Day on Feb. 16.
Public skating is slated to run at Valleyview Arena from noon to 2:15 p.m., and public swimming will take place between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Canada Games Aquatic Centre.
