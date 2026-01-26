Kamloops News

Kamloops RCMP promise 'measured approach' as province ends drug decriminalization

Cracking down on drug use?

Photo: Castanet FILE - Two RCMP officers walk down the street in downtown Kamloops.

B.C.’s decriminalization experiment will end this weekend, and the city's top cop says Kamloops Mounties will be instructed to use their newly restored authority to curb open drug use in local business corridors.

The province’s three-year drug decriminalization pilot will be over at the end of January, putting drug possession laws back on the books as of Sunday.

Speaking to a City of Kamloops council committee on Monday morning, RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said he’s looking forward to his officers "being more proactive on that front.”

“We won’t be supporting the use of those illicit drugs in our business corridors, in front of businesses or where it’s affecting our business owners or patrons,” he said, promising a “measured approach."

“The direction is very similar to what it was previous to decriminalization.”

Pelley said the focus will be on business corridors, including downtown, the North Shore, Sahali and Valleyview.

B.C.'s decriminalization project began in January 2023, after Health Canada granted the province an exemption under the federal Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

It initially allowed adults to possess up to 2.5 grams cumulatively of opioids, crack and powdered cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA.

In 2024, after advocacy from police, the B.C. government had the exemption amended to restrict possession to private homes and places where homeless people are legally sheltering, as well as designated clinics.