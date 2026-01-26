Kamloops News

No jail for Kamloops man who sexually assaulted unconscious woman after night of drinking

Photo: Castanet The Kamloops Law Courts.

A Kamloops man has avoided a jail sentence after pleading guilty to sexual assault for raping an unconscious woman following a night of drinking.

The 30-year-old man cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the victim.

He admitted to having non-consensual sex with his girlfriend’s sister on Dec. 31, 2021. Court heard she was unconscious and intoxicated when the offence took place.

In a victim-impact statement, the victim said the offence left her fearful to walk by herself or be home alone.

"I’m broken inside and outside,” she wrote.

The Crown was seeking an 18-month jail sentence, while the man’s defence lawyer sought house arrest.

"This is a crime of opportunity,” Crown prosecutor Camille Cook said in court. "Anytime that a vulnerable person is unconscious, this is a serious crime of opportunity."

Defence lawyer Iain Currie noted the man has already served the equivalent of 291 days in jail. He was released on bail last February and has been living in a recovery facility.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips sentenced him to an 18-month conditional sentence order plus two years of probation.

He will serve the conditional sentence order at the recovery facility.