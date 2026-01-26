Kamloops News

Union frustrated by lack of collaboration on major safety, culture problems at Highland Valley Copper

Mine workers are frustrated

Photo: The Canadian Press Teck's Highland Valley Copper mine, located about 50 kilometres south of Kamloops.

The union representing 1,200 workers at Highland Valley Copper says years of warnings about health, safety and compliance issues haven’t led to real change — even after a scathing government report.

In the investigation report, workers detailed unfair punishments, insufficient resources and leadership, gaps in learning and safety personnel, worries that safety concerns were being ignored and the majority of employees said they had experienced or seen bullying and harassment on site.

In response, Teck said it was working with the workers’ union to strengthen health, safety and workplace culture since the investigation was conducted, including tackling opportunities and recommendations made in the report. Two labour mediators have been appointed to work with the parties.

Speaking with Castanet Kamloops, United Steelworkers Local 7619 president Kyle Wolff said both parties agreed to collaborate on determining next steps, but “that just hasn’t happened, there’s no collaboration.”

“As far as I’m concerned, the approach from HVC management — not corporate, corporate’s concerned — but from HVC management, is to do exactly the same thing they’re doing right now and expect a different result,” Wolff said.

“It’s the definition of insanity.”

In a statement Sunday, Teck said work between USW and HVC began in July last year, around the time of the investigation, and has involved several joint meetings.

Wolff said those meetings were related to contracting out and safety issues. He said HVC management hasn't met with the union to collaborate on any actions since the report was released, noting it's been weeks.

The two sides are scheduled to meet on Thursday.

"Both parties are working on responses to the report within the report timelines," Teck's statement reads.

Culture hasn’t changed

Wolff said there's been no improvements made at the mine since the investigation was conducted, to which Teck disagreed.

"HVC is committed to highest standards of safety performance and has made improvements to safety standards in the past 12 months," Teck said.

According to Wolff, HVC’s plan to tackle the problems is to increase disciplinary actions, enforce more procedures and policies and ask workers to report harassment. But he doesn't thinks that strategy will solve anything.

He pointed to a finding of the investigation report where conflicts between workers and supervisors were “widely reported” when workers pushed back on jobs, citing safety concerns. Workers reported feeling “disempowered to speak up and described retaliation for doing so,” which reportedly resulted in some staying silent even in unsafe conditions.

Wolff said that hasn’t changed, with workers still afraid to speak up and a lack of results from reporting instances of harassment or bullying.

According to Wolff, there is minimal legislative protection for workers from bullying or harassment because there is no such language in the Mines Act — meaning it’s up to HVC to uphold standards.

“My fear is that without improvement, without immediate changes, we're gonna end up killing somebody, because we've gotten damn close way too many times,” he said.

He said the problems have led a high attrition rate of workers and the mine’s reputation “is mud.”

Union demanding change

Wolff said he’s worked at HVC for 20 years, but in the last decade he said he’s seen a “slow degradation of good behaviour.” He said dozens of harassment and bullying reports are made annually and there were over 40 dangerous occurrences at the mine last year

“Like fires, significant injury, machines over berms, lost control of vehicles — like serious, serious issues,” he said.

Wolff said he expects health and safety to be a major bargaining issue when the union’s contract expires next September, if changes don't occur at HVC.

“The inability for the employer to sit down and say, ‘How are we going to do this together?’ is causing most of the friction,” he said.

“We are so utterly frustrated by the lack of actual give a shit that I think it’s going to change, less collaborative and more of we’re just demanding this now — your employees are demanding these changes.”

Wolff said he hopes the mine’s leadership will change course.

“They're the ones that created the majority of the issues, they're the ones in charge of trying to figure it out, and they are the ones that have been told to collaborate with the union to empower the employees to make it a better workplace,” he said.

“If the employer can’t realize that the people that work for HVC are the most important product they have, then they’ve lost this opportunity.”