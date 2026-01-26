Kamloops News

NSBIA set to host fourth annual chili cook-off next week

Battle of the Bowls

Kamloops residents should get their spoons ready.

The North Shore Business Improvement Association’s fourth annual chili cook-off is set to run over four days ing in February.

Eight local restaurants are competing for the title of Chili Champion and the public at large is set to be the judging panel.

From Feb. 2 to Feb. 5 participants can pick up a judging card at any of the contending restaurants, taste and rate the chili at each stop and drop off a completed card at your final restaurant.

The NSBIA will collect the cards crowning the most popular bowl of chili and announce a winner at 1 p.m. on Feb. 6 at Barside Lounge & Grill.

Those who taste all eight will be entered in to a draw to win an envelope stuffed with gift certificates from every single participating restaurant.

The 2026 contenders for best child are Bailey's Pub, Barside Lounge & Grill, Bowl 'N' Bun, Bright Eye Brewing, Harvest Moon Bakery, Red Beard Cafe, Smashville Burger Bar and Taco Alley.