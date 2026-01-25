Kamloops News

New Plato's Closet location in Kamloops aims for spring opening

Photo: Castanet Once Upon a Child operator and co-owner Michelle Clark will be opening a Plato's Closet in Sahali, with the aim of having it up and running this spring.

Kamloops teens and young adults will soon have a new location to peruse trendy clothing items, as a local business owner aims to launch her latest venture in the coming months.

Michelle Clark is the operator of Once Upon a Child in Sahali and has owned the business with her husband since it opened at its Notre Dame Drive location in 2023.

Clark said Once Upon a Child pays cash for items like clothes, books and toys for children up to the age of about 12. The items are required to be well maintained and clothing needs to be freshly laundered.

“Plato's Closet is the store you would go to once your child outgrows Once [Upon a Child], and there's clearly a need for it in our community,” Clark said.

“We have it down pat now for the most part, so we were like, ‘Let's do it again.’”

The couple bought the rights to a Plato’s Closet franchise in February of 2025, and after nearly a year of looking for a location they’ve settled on a unit in the same shopping centre as their first business.

Clark said they’ll begin to build out the location at 805 Notre Dame Drive, unit 105, when they get the keys on March 1. She said her goal is to have it open by early to mid-April.

Once it opens, Clark said it typically takes about six weeks for enough inventory to be purchased before the business can begin selling its stock.

A computer system is used to determine the price the business will pay for items brought in. Clark said those prices are determined based on style, demand, quality, condition and brand.

She said the store won’t purchase every item.

“There needs to be a value of it to us for us to be able to purchase it, and you will always make more selling it privately,” Clark said.

“We’re not here to trick anybody into thinking you’re obligated into accepting the buy, the service we’re providing is you can declutter in one day and bring it all to us and then we will give you money for what it’s valued.”

She said Once Upon a Child currently has around 22 employees and she expects another 20 will be hired for Plato’s.

Clark said the “overwhelming” amount of support in the community coupled with turnover rate of items at Once Upon a Child shows there’s high demand in the community, and she expects that will be the same at Plato’s Closet.

She said the new business will be "very trend-based” and will purchase items for people aged 12 up to 30.

Updates will be posted on the business’ Facebook and Instagram accounts as the opening date approaches.