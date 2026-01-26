Kamloops News

Preliminary earthworks for Dufferin arena multiplex could start in June, City of Kamloops says

Photo: City of Kamloops A rendering of an arena multiplex planned to be built in the Dufferin neighbourhood.

Crews working on the arena multiplex project in Dufferin could start preliminary site work as early as this summer, according to a City of Kamloops report.

Council’s Build Kamloops Committee is expected to receive an update on timelines for the $140 million project during its meeting on Monday afternoon.

The arena multiplex, part of the city’s ambitious, recreation-focused Build Kamloops program, will rise on a municipally-owned site on Hillside Drive, near Kenna Cartwright Park.

In a report prepared for the committee, city staff said the project team has started work on the validation phase — where decisions on facility programming and operations are settled.

This work will culminate in a final report, which will lay out project scope, schedules, budgets and the levels of finish or quality.

“Before finalizing the validation report, staff will provide the Build Kamloops Select Committee with an update to confirm that the scope and direction align with expectations, and to identify any significant risks or issues that may impact the project’s scope or deliverables,” the report said.

“If alignment is confirmed, preliminary earthworks could commence as early as June of this year.”

Building construction and roadwork improvements are expected to begin in 2027. Construction is anticipated to wrap up in 2030.

The City of Kamloops has planned for the two-storey facility to include four NHL-sized ice rinks, one mini rink, a public library, and multi-purpose rooms, among other features.

In a report for Monday’s committee, staff said once the Dufferin arena multiplex is up and running, the goal is to prioritize year-round ice use at this facility — which will run more cost efficiently than older rinks like Valleyview Arena, McArthur Island and Brocklehurst Arena.

The report said arena multiplex ice will aim to “maximize opportunities for ice sports, tournaments and high performance training.”

“Scheduling will prioritize minor sports, adult leagues, figure skating, public skating and sports event hosting,” the report said.

Meanwhile, the other arenas will be available for dry floor use during the spring and summer months.

“These venues will become the primary sites for hosting trade shows, Emergency Social Services staging, and non-ice events, such as community fairs, exhibitions, and dry-floor sports,” the report said.