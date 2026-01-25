Kamloops News

TNRD board renews five-year contract for invasive plant management

New contract for weeds

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District board of directors handed out a new, five-year contract for invasive plant management throughout the TNRD.

At its regular meeting last Thursday, the board voted unanimously in favour of handing the contract to Spectrum Resource Group Inc. at an estimated contract value of $1,750,000 over the term.

The previous five-year pact expired at the end of 2025 and a request for quote was issued last fall, yielding a number of proposals for the five invasive plants management regions the TNRD is responsible for — Cache Creek, Clearwater, Clinton, Kamloops and Merritt — and Spectrum was chosen as it scored the highest on on the regional district’s evaluation criteria — 74.2 out of 100.

“Spectrum has direct experience administering the required services as they have been contracted by the TNRD to carry out invasive plant control service since 2019,” a TNRD staff report stated.

Spectrum and the TNRD entered negotiations resulting in price reductions from the original proposal, and the intent is to amalgamate all five opportunities into a single contract, the report stated.

The TNRD has been coordinating and administering operational management of invasive plants for various organizations and agencies since 2018.

The regional district’s invasive plant program has been receiving annual grants and funding from the Ministry of Forests, Ministry of Transportation and Transit, Ministry of Environment and BC Parks, FortisBC, and BC Hydro to carry out management of invasive plants on their respective jurisdictions.

In addition, the invasive plant program has also been coordinating and administering invasive plant management on TNRD owned and controlled land, such as solid waste facilities.

Management activities have been divided into five separate invasive plant management areas as each area has unique bio-geoclimatic characteristics resulting in varying invasive plant species and priorities for management.

The scope of the work for the new contract is largely the same as past agreements for similar services.

Although Spectrum scored the highest overall, they were not the lowest cost proposal. As part of the negotiation process, TNRD staff worked with Spectrum to find opportunities for cost saving without impacting service levels. The negotiated contract resulted in a cost reduction from their original proposal, the report stated.

Most of the funding for this agreement will be received through annual grant or service agreements from provincial agencies and other organizations for which the TNRD administers invasive plant management.

These amounts fluctuate annually resulting in an estimated contract value of $1,750,000 over the term. The contract amounts are already included in the TNRD’s current budget, the report stated.