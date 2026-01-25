Kamloops News

Search for man who jumped off Overlanders Bridge into river to be renewed early this year

Third river search soon

Photo: Michael Potestio Three search and rescue vehicles, including this incident command trailer, are parked in the Henry Grube Centre parking lot Thursday morning (July 31, 2025) for a suspected drowning.

A new river search for the body of a Kamloops man who jumped off the Overlanders Bridge last summer is being planned.

Braden Wallace-Peters, 23, went missing in the Thompson River near Overlander Beach on July 30, 2025 in what his mother, Nancy Peters, believes was a thrill-seeking stunt gone wrong.

Kamloops Search and Rescue (KSAR) members were deployed that evening to scour the river for Wallace-Peters, who was presumed drowned, and returned nearly three months later for an additional search.

Now, KSAR president Paula Davies said their volunteers are planning a third search they intend to undertake sometime before the spring.

While that second search was ultimately unsuccessful in recovering Wallace-Peters, Davies said a search dog was able to detect a scent that has the team now waiting for the opportune time to have the river levels at their lowest to go out again.

Davies said additional equipment, such as sonar, an underwater camera and drone were used as well as a dog in that second search, that wasn’t used in the initial outing.

“It was actually the dog that indicated that the person could still be in that location, so we do plan to have another search in the near future, probably when the ice is off the river,” Davies said.

Nancy Peters said her son had been hanging out with about 20 people at Overlander Beach, where they were drinking and swimming.

She said her son had been drinking more in recent months, grieving the loss of his uncle, who lived with them on Fort Avenue.

Peters described her son as a strong, caring, loving young man who looked after other people before himself.

She said family members have also continued searching for signs of Braden in the months after he went missing in the river.

The family had previously been asking for anyone who can volunteer their time or equipment to the search to reach out directly to them at 250-571-4186 or 250-312-8040.