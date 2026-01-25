Kamloops News

Kamloops United scores grant funding from Vancouver Whitecaps to help expand training program

Grant helps new program

Photo: Contributed Kamloops United FC logo.

Kamloops United FC has received a grant from the Vancouver Whitecaps that will help grow the soccer club’s new futsal program.

The Whitecaps FC Foundation and Telus announced Kamloops United and a handful of other clubs this week as the recipients for their Home Field Heroes grants. More than $67,000 was distributed to five charity organizations.

According to Kamloops United FC, the Home Field Heroes grant allows the club to expand the program and provide more players in the community with access to fun, high-quality training, especially during the winter months.

“Futsal plays an important role in player development, and this support helps us create more engaging opportunities for players of all ages and abilities here in Kamloops. Partnerships like this make a real difference at the grassroots level and help strengthen the player pathway across British Columbia,” the local club said in a press release.

The Home Field Heroes program was launched in September to offer grants of up to $15,000 to eligible community soccer organizations across B.C., helping to improve local soccer pitches, upgrade equipment, and enhance infrastructure at the grassroots level.

To fund the program, Telus donated $50,000 based on goals scored by Whitecaps FC during the end of the season.

"At Telus, we give where we live, and we're honoured to support grassroots organizations working to remove barriers so more youth across British Columbia can play the game they love," said Telus vice president of corporate citizenship and sustainability Patrick Barron in the release.

“Access to sports offers our youth incredible opportunities to connect, grow and thrive, and these organizations are making a meaningful difference in our communities."

The program received a wide range of applications from across British Columbia. Other recipients include BC Newcomers Association, Canada SCORES Vancouver, North Shore Girls Soccer Club and South Delta United Soccer Club.

The Whitecaps FC Foundation is the charitable arm of Vancouver Whitecaps FC, dedicated to using soccer's power to build stronger communities in British Columbia by increasing youth access to the sport and promoting environmental sustainability.