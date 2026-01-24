Kamloops News

A Way Home Kamloops aims to buy first vehicle with funds from 2025 Campout to End Youth Homelessness

Campout yields $60,000

Photo: A Way Home Kamloops photo File photo from a previous Campout fundraiser.

A Way Home Kamloops 2025 raised nearly $60,000 during its ninth annual Campout to End Youth Homelessness this past December.

The annual event is held to raise awareness and visibility of the conditions homeless youth encounter, while also raising funds for the non-profit society.

In a social media post, A Way Home Kamloops (AWHK) said Campout 2025 raised $59,721.

“This is such an incredible outpouring of support from everyone who stood behind our campers,” the organization stated in its post.

This year’s fundraiser fell short of its $100,000 goal, but AWHK intends to put the money raised directly towards purchasing a van for the non-profit.

The van will be used for visiting nature and sites that are culturally significant to Indigenous and Metis youth, travelling both in and outside Kamloops to activities and events related to life skills building, social and recreational activities, and training opportunities, according to the organization.

A Way Home Kamloops will also use the van to move youth’s belongings between housing locations and it will often be used to help youth move out of Katherine’s Place and into independent housing after their two-year stay in program.

The top fundraising team this year was Team Katherine which raised $17,725 in support of AWHK. Team captain, Tina Lange, was the top individual fundraiser this year, raising an amazing $11,375.

Coming in second place, Kelson Group raised $12,326 and in third place Urban Systems raised a total of $8,140.

The Campout to End Youth Homelessness was started in 2017 by A Way Home Kamloops Founder Katherine McParland and local business owner Rocky Hunter.