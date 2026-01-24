Kamloops News

Kamloops Mounties say more businesses are reporting crime as thefts rise 13%

Thefts up, robberies down

Photo: Castanet FILE - Two RCMP officers walk down the street in downtown Kamloops.

Shoplifting is up but robberies are down, according to Kamloops’ top cop, who says police will continue to focus on crimes targeting retailers in 2026.

“They are important because they impact our local business,” RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley told Castanet Kamloops.

Last summer, a handful of local retailers told Castanet they report only a fraction of crimes that take place at their business. The feeling among many is that there’s no point because nothing is likely to happen.

Pelley acknowledged that trend, but said it appears to have turned around.

“We are seeing an increase in reporting — we are seeing an increase in businesses coming forward,” he said.

Final numbers are not available until next month, but Pelley said reported instances of shoplifting were up by 13 per cent in 2025, while robberies decreased by the same margin.

Pelley attributed the drop in robberies to his detachment’s proactive work like curfew checks and targeted patrols.

“The focused approach to prolific offenders who account for a disproportionate amount of our crime has delivered some tangible results,” he said.

Pelley is slated to present his full report on 2025 to Kamloops city council sometime in February.