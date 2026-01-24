Kamloops News

Nine months in jail for repeat prohibited driver who sped away from Kamloops RCMP

170 km/h on Highway 5

Photo: RCMP Steven Stuart Douglas Gardner

A motorist who hit speeds of 170 km/h while being tailed by Kamloops Mounties has been ordered to spend nine months in jail.

Steven Stuart Douglas Gardner, 30, was sentenced on Thursday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to charges of driving while prohibited and breach of probation.

Court heard Gardner was on probation and prohibited from driving on Oct. 11, 2025, when police conducting covert surveillance on a home in Brocklehurst saw him drive away in a car with inactive plates. One of them recognized him and knew him to be a prohibited driver.

Mounties followed the Chrysler 200 over the Halston Bridge and onto Highway 5, where a constable in an unmarked vehicle tried to catch up. At no point did any of the officers turn on their lights or sirens.

“The officer was driving 170 km/h trying to close the distance but wasn’t able to do so,” Crown prosecutor Andrew Duncan said in court.

The constable gave up the pursuit for safety reasons. A warrant was issued for Gardner’s arrest and Mounties picked him up a few weeks later.

Gardner has a lengthy criminal record with three convictions for dangerous driving and two for flight from police. Last year, he was jailed for leading Mounties on a dangerous chase deep into the woods in the North Thompson.

Defence lawyer Jeremy Jensen stressed that’s not the case this time.

“I think it’s important to note that the police are very clear that Mr. Gardner wasn’t trying to escape,” he said.

“The police accept they were far enough back, they didn’t have their lights on and Mr. Gardner most likely didn’t know he was being followed.”

Jensen said Gardner had a difficult childhood, the victim of physical abuse while in foster care.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Michelle Stanford sentenced Gardner to nine months in prison. Once given credit for time served, he had 82 days left on his sentence as of Thursday.

“This is a public safety issue that I feel Mr. Gardner does not seem to take seriously,” she said.

Stanford also issued Gardner a two-year driving prohibition. Court heard he has been under an indefinite driving ban since 2017 and was bound by four separate indefinite prohibitions at the time of his arrest in October.