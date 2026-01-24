Kamloops News

City of Kamloops to consider adding Westsyde skate park proposed by community group

Skate park study a go

Photo: City of Kamloops / WCDS & New Line Skate Parks A rendering shows the design of a potential new skate park in Westsyde.

A Kamloops council committee has agreed to consider adding a new skateboard park in Westsyde.

During a Tuesday committee of the whole meeting, council members voted unanimously in favour of sending city staff on an information-gathering mission about project, which is being proposed by a community group.

The staff directive will go before council again on Tuesday for a final vote of approval.

Ashley Ekelund, the city’s social and community development supervisor, said the Westsyde Community Development Society is offering to fundraise and foot the bill for project design and construction.

The City of Kamloops would be responsible for actually completing construction in the park, and would assume ongoing responsibility — and costs — for maintenance and repairs.

“From the city's perspective, this skateboard park is not initially in the parks plan,” Ekelund said, noting a skate park is already in Rae-Mor Park in Rayleigh, and the River Street skate park needs updating.

"However, given the strong organized community interest [and] the willingness of the WCBS to fundraise, staff could proceed with the feasibility review specific to the site.”

The society has already hired a designer who completed a concept and feasibility plan.

Ekelund said the next steps would be to move ahead with geological and archaeological surveys and to draft a partnership agreement with the community development society.

After assessing project feasibility, staff will report back to council with more information about the proposed skate park before the next five-year financial plan is finalized.

Coun. Dale Bass asked if needed repairs to the River Street skate park could be delayed if a Westsyde skate park project moved ahead instead.

Jen Fretz, the city’s civic operations director, said staff would need to first get more detailed information about the project — which would be the next step, following council’s vote of approval — and then the municipality can gauge how that may impact other projects.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly and Coun. Kelly Hall wanted to see more information around costs.

Hall applauded the community group for its initiative.

“This group here has done a fabulous job, just with their fundraising and their community initiatives and their vocal opportunities that they presented before they actually came to council,” Hall said. “I'm glad to see that they've invested in the concept design.”