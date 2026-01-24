Kamloops News

Kamloops curling, pickleball clubs see opportunity with newly announced multi-sport complex

'Thrilled' for sports centre

Photo: Kristen Holliday A sign advertising the future curling and racquet sports complex set up in the Kamloops Curling Club.

Curlers and pickleball players alike say a new sports complex — the next recreation facility on the horizon for the city’s Build Kamloops program — will give their athletic clubs room to grow and develop new talent.

The City of Kamloops announced Friday it plans to construct a new curling and racquet sports complex in the 700-block of Victoria Street. The project, which will involve tearing down the Kamloops Curling Club and Memorial Arena, will reshape nearly an entire city block.

Construction won’t start on the building until at least 2030.

Shannon Flannery, president of the Kamloops Pickleball Club, said a purpose-built complex would offer space for more training programs and allow the sport and its members to flourish.

She said the club, which has 600 members, has had to place a cap on its membership due to constraints on playing space.

“We know that we can attract many, many more,” Flannery said.

She said the club is in need of a consistently available, year-round indoor hub for its members, so the group was “thrilled” to join others invited at an early stage to start envisioning the new sports centre.

“We're modernizing all of our own technology inside of our club, and modernizing our committees and all of that — in preparation for this,” she said. “We're hoping that when it happens, we're going to hit the ground running.”

A 'game changer'

Coun. Kelly Hall, chair of the Build Kamloops committee, said the project will be a “game changer” for Kamloops, revitalizing the east end of downtown.

The city owns the Kamloops Curling Club and Memorial Arena properties, and has purchased properties at 761 Lansdowne St. And 770 Victoria St. — a combined 3.6-acre development site.

Hall said he couldn't immediately speak to the total cost, but noted the money came from city reserves along with some provincial government grant funding.

The project is only “at the starting line,” Hall said, with the next steps involving engagement with community and sports groups, as well as the Royal Canadian Legion’s Kamloops branch, about how they’d like to see the building take shape.

Construction on the sports complex won’t start until the Dufferin arena multiplex is up and running — an opening that's anticipated in 2029.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly noted Friday’s announcement could be likened to the municipality’s 2014 purchase of the former Kamloops Daily News property — a decision that laid the groundwork for the future Kamloops Centre for the Arts, which is only now getting underway.

Looking to honour the past

The multi-sport complex will replace the Memorial Arena, which will be 80 years old in 2029.

Hall said an element of memorialization will form a “critically important” part of the facility, which will include opportunities for the Legion and the Rocky Mountain Rangers.

Memorial Arena opened in May 1949, built in the memory of soldiers killed in both world wars.

The original plan was to build an ice arena, auditorium, six-sheet curling rink and an Olympic-sized swimming pool, but plans were eventually scaled back to just the arena. The facility hosted Kamloops Blazers games until the team moved to Riverside Coliseum, now known as Sandman Centre.

Mike Young, president of the Royal Canadian Legion’s Kamloops Branch, said Memorial Arena is a “living piece of history.” He said the Legion appreciates being included in early conversations about the new complex.

“We recognize the realities of the building constructed in 1949 and we acknowledge that it has significant maintenance and accessibility needs,” Young said.

“That’s why the Legion supports the city's efforts to plan for a future facility — one that honours the past while meeting the needs of today and tomorrow.”

A new building for curling

Curlers Coburn Fadden and Mitchell Kopytko, who are heading to the 2026 Brier with Team Tanaka after winning the 2026 BC Men’s Curling Championships, said it will be difficult to say farewell to the old building, but they were looking forward to the opportunities that new ice will bring.

“I myself learned to curl and was a junior curler in this club. I'll always have those fond memories,” Kopytko said.

“When you get that new facility with all the new gadgets — and the best kind of facility that you can have — I think it's big for inspiring those young curlers, because you also have those high performance curlers that will be out there. …It'll be big for junior curling, because we'll be able to host and hold so much more for them.”

Brian Windsor, part of the Future of Curling in Kamloops committee, said the curling club was reaching 77 seasons, and had “witnessed a lot.”

“When we eventually leave for a new venue, there will be some sadness, but despite the many great memories, I don't think anyone will argue that it is time,” Windsor said.

He said the Future of Curling committee, which formed in 2022, has been working with the city and the Kamloops Sports Council towards a new facility for years — which hasn’t always been an easy road. The transition of the McArthur Island Curling Club to a mini rink was a “difficult but necessary step” towards the announcement of this new facility.

“Kamloops is already home to skilled and world renowned athletes. A modern facility, integrating the best design ideas and technology, will aid in high performance training for both the elite athletes and also for our up and coming curlers,” Windsor said.