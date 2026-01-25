Kamloops News

YKA Hot Chocolate Festival set to deliver creative new creations in year three

Photo: Contributed Hot chocolate file photo.

A flaming treat, a twist on a viral sensation and many more specialty hot cocoa’s will soon be available to sip and savour as local restaurants look to outdo each other next month.

Local cafés and restaurants are competing to top the podium this February in the third annual YKA Hot Chocolate Festival, creating the best signature hot chocolate while raising funds to support the Mount Paul Community Food Centre.

All month long, participating businesses will donate $1 to $3 from every drink sold directly to the centre as customers rate each hot chocolate through an app, determining gold, silver and bronze awards for Best Hot Chocolate.

Sarah Ladd, lead festival volunteer, told Castanet Kamloops there will be 18 businesses taking part in this year’s festival split between locations in Aberdeen, the North Shore, downtown and Sun Rivers.

“For the third year of the festival our vendors have really kicked it up a notch,” Ladd said. “I think the festival is setting in now and people are like ‘Oh, I know what I’m doing’ and they’re getting ideas from one year to the next.”

She said this year three shops are entering the fray with a hot chocolate flavour modelled after the viral, pistachio-stuffed, Dubai chocolate bar, meanwhile Manila Social House is literally putting the hot in hot chocolate.

“One of the hot chocolate’s this year is on fire. It comes to you at your table side in flames,” Ladd said. “I can’t wait to try it.”

Participating businesses have reported increased foot traffic, new customers and group visits driven by festival enthusiasm, according to a press release from the Mount Paul Community Food Centre.

“The Hot Chocolate Festival is about more than great drinks,” the release stated. “It’s about bringing people together, supporting local businesses, and ensuring everyone in our community has access to good food.”

The festival has been on the grow since its inception, with the 2025 edition seeing 14 vendors across 16 locations participate, selling 3,165 hot chocolates and raising $3,964 for the CFC — up from $3,000 raised in 2024.

The event is being modelled after a similar hot chocolate festival in Calgary.

Ladd said she came up with the idea years ago after seeing Instagram photos from her cousin of that hot chocolate festival.

“And I was so jealous, because I wanted to have one of my own here in Kamloops,” Ladd said.

She opted to partner with the Mount Paul Community Food Centre with proceeds going to support their organization.

Dawn Christie, director of the Mount Paul Community Food Centre said that money goes straight to free programming that’s open to any community member looking to improve their health and nutrition.

“This is a fun way that we can fundraiser and also support local restaurants,” Christie said.

The 2026 Hot Chocolate contenders:

• Amplified Cafe

• Brynn's Bakery

• Caffè Motivo

• Fresh St. Market

• Gold Leaf Pastries

• Harvest Moon Bakery

• He Brews Ahava Coffee

• Hello Toast

• How Sweet Kamloops

• Ice Cream Social

• Kamloops Artisan Bazaar & Soup Desire Cafe

• Kelly O'Bryan's

• Logjam Coffee

• Manila Social

• MaryAnn’s Macarons

• Riverbrew Cafe

• The Art We Are

• Table TwelveFifty

One hundred percent of funds raised stay local, supporting dignified, self directed programs and community run cafes and restaurants. This year’s festival is sponsored by Kamloops Mazda, NextGen Electrical Services Ltd., NuLeaf Market, Volkswagen of Kamloops and Cleanway Supply Inc.

To learn more about the festival visit its Facebook page or the Mount Paul Community Food Centre’s website.

The Mount Paul Community Food Centre is a free hub focused on addressing healthy food access, connection and advocacy.

In 2024, the food centre delivered more than 1,000 programs, 16,000 volunteer hours and more than 19,000 community meals.