Foundry Kamloops courtyard coming soon in front of Desert Gardens

Fresh look on Seymour

Photo: Foundry Kamloops These renderings show what a courtyard is expected to look like once complete outside Foundry Kamloops at Desert Gardens, 540 Seymour St.

The 500-block of Seymour Street will get a bit of a facelift thanks to the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association.

A new courtyard is in the works in front of Desert Gardens, 540 Seymour St. The space will be part of the Foundry Kamloops youth centre, which is under construction inside.

Foundry Kamloops said the courtyard work is happening thanks to cash from the KCBIA’s Public Realm Improvement Fund.

"This funding will directly support our Capital Campaign, helping bring to life the Seymour Street-facing courtyard wall and beautiful, street-facing design that will enhance the public realm and create a more welcoming, vibrant space in our downtown core,” the organization said in a post on Facebook.

"We’re grateful for partners like KCBIA who see the value in investing not only in youth wellness, but in spaces that connect, inspire, and strengthen our community."

Foundry Kamloops is expected to open in June.