Kamloops News

Kamloops drug dealer sentenced to house arrest after clogging RCMP toilet with cocaine

Dealer caught flushing coke

Photo: KTW file The cellblock at the Kamloops RCMP's Battle Street detachment, where Jennifer Lindsay Manuel tried to flush a package of cocaine down the toilet on March 20, 2024.

A Kamloops drug dealer who clogged a toilet at the RCMP detachment when she tried to flush a package of cocaine after her arrest has been ordered to spend the next three months on house arrest.

Jennifer Lindsay Manuel, 42, was sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court on Friday after pleading guilty to three charges — two counts of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and one of possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

Manuel was arrested on March 20, 2024, the day Mounties executed a search warrant at her home in Clearwater.

She was allowed to use the bathroom after arriving at the Kamloops RCMP detachment. When a sergeant tried to use the same toilet a few minutes later, it would not flush.

“There was an attempt to unclog the toilet, but it was unsuccessful,” federal Crown prosecutor Rhea Alcantara said in court.

She said a plastic bag containing cocaine residue was later removed from the plumbing.

The following day, after returning to jail from an appearance at the Kamloops Law Courts, Manuel was observed to be “acting strangely and squirming around a lot,” Alcantara said.

The watch commander authorized a strip search, which turned up a small amount of methamphetamine tied up in a blue latex glove.

Manuel’s trouble began when she was pulled over for speeding on Lethbridge Avenue in North Kamloops on Feb. 8, 2024.

That traffic stop turned up 20 grams of methamphetamine, 30 grams of cocaine and nearly 7 grams of what was described as a fentanyl mixture, as well as $1,315 in cash.

She was later granted bail, and police were investigating a breach of those conditions when she was arrested on March 20.

Manuel is no stranger to police or the courts.

She was acquitted last spring on three unrelated charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking stemming from a bust in March of 2020, which police linked to gangs in the Lower Mainland.

The judge in that case determined Mounties broke the law when they searched Manuel’s vehicle. He said the search reflected a serious and deliberate breach of her Charter rights.

Defence lawyer Jeremy Jensen said Manuel made “extraordinary” strides in her rehabilitation prior to Friday’s sentencing, at which B.C. Supreme Court Richard Hewson went along with a joint submission for a sentence of nine months time served and an 18-month conditional sentence order.

The first three months of Manuel’s conditional sentence order will be served under house arrest, and she will have to abide by a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for nine months after that.

She was also given a lifetime firearms prohibition and ordered to complete 40 hours of community service, among other conditions.