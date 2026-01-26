Kamloops News

Curler's Corner: Respected curling official Dianne Barker rises to the top

Excelling as a curling official

Photo: Randy Nelson Kamloops curler Dianne Barker throws the first rock of the year at an unofficial New Year's party.

Curler's Corner is a column written by the Kamloops Curling Club's Randy Nelson. Published each Monday morning for the next several weeks, this column will highlight moments of Tournament Capital curling history and noteworthy athletes from over the decades.

Dianne Barker was born in Vancouver and grew up in the small town of Riondel on the east side of Kootenay Lake. She grew up watching her parents curl, but local club rules would not allow curlers on the ice until they were 15 years old.

When she did reach 15, the family moved to Kamloops where she took up high school curling. She wanted to play in High School provincials, but the school had not recognized curling as a supported sport. Dianne lobbied the school for the $25.00 needed to enter the playdowns.

She finally got approval and went to the vice-principal who wrote the cheques. It turns out he did not think curling was a sport.

We don’t know the full extent of the conversation, but Dianne’s persistent lobbying ended when the vice-principal said, “The only reason I’m signing this is to get you out of my sight!”

It would have taken a very confident, focused girl to challenge the system and then the vice-principal. She had waited 15 years in Riondel to curl, and she wasn’t waiting any longer.

Dianne went on to UBC for an education degree majoring in physical education before returning to Kamloops. She curled competitively for nearly 20 years and played third in the Scotties Provincials in 1985 and 1987.

Kamloops curlers used to hold a big New Year’s Eve dance and party. Dianne remembers taking part in the unofficial throwing of the first rock of the year. At midnight, a few of them would find the key to the ice and sneak out to throw the first rock of the year. (The picture above shows Dianne partaking in the annual unofficial event).

Dianne took on numerous volunteer roles with the Kamloops Ladies curling, served on the board of directors at the curling club, helped host the Brier in 1996, served on the board of CurlBC, director of the Canadian Curling Association (5 years) and many, many other volunteer positions in curling.

In the 1970s, Dianne took up an interest in curling officiating. Yes, even the most sportsmanship friendly game of curling needs officials. Her officiating took on a higher profile in 1986 when she officiated in the 1986 Mixed Curling Championships held in Kamloops. It also happened to be Vic Rauter’s first involvement in covering curling on TSN.

Both have remained fixtures in national and international curling for nearly 40 years.

Dianne has been the head official at numerous Scotties, Brier, European, World and Olympic competitions. She maintains the highest level of officiating there is (level 5). She has handled some incredibly difficult decisions, navigating language barriers while TV cameras and angry curlers scrutinize her every move.

Respect for and from the curlers is a key to being a successful official. You will not likely find a curler out there who can be critical of her decisions handled with impeccable, professional standards.

That vice-principal must have known what he was up against.

When asked about a funny event that she handled, Dianne recalls the 2014 Sochi Olympics. There were strict guidelines about the size of sponsorship logos including those on teams’ belt buckles. There were two teams of concern with large logos on their buckles, and Dianne was tasked with measuring them.

The first team had no issue, as they indicated they were only wearing the buckles before the event and would not wear them in active play. The second team, from a country somewhere east of Newfoundland, had a player who said, “sure you can measure me.” He pulled up his shirt and said, “Go ahead.”

Dianne quickly responded with, “There are all kinds of cameras around here and if someone takes a picture of me, I’ll likely be sent home on the next plane.” The player lowered his shirt and gave her the belt to measure the logo.

It’s that quick thinking and professionalism that makes Dianne one of the most respected officials in all of curling.

Dianne has seen the best and worst side of many curlers. She has learned that someone may have a reputation, good or bad, then one day show another side.

All high-level sport has pressure and stress. A good official recognizes that, and knows what to say, what to do and when to do it to lower the temperature while enforcing the rules fairly and openly.

Dianne’s advice to anyone with a passion for officiating is to just go for it. The places she’s travelled, the people she’s met and the memories she carries make one stop and think about how important and rewarding being

an official can be.

Her local, provincial and national awards span nearly 30 years and are too numerous to mention.

Thanks, Dianne.